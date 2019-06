Photo Essay: Nigeria's War of the Land

Isa Ibrahim, 30, a Fulani herdsman and member of the Kofogi clan. After his village came under attack, he and his family moved to Kachia grazing reserve, a haven for pastoralists in central Nigeria

The Agege cattle market in Lagos. Nomadic herders provide most of the beef consumed in Nigeria -- demand is rocketing, offering both reward and risk for the Fulani

The Fulani have been nomadic herders beyond recorded time

Wrecked and burned homes at Angwan Aku. The conflict in Nigeria's Middle Belt has been sharpened by religion -- Fulani herders are mainly Muslim and the sedentary farmers are predominantly Christian

Monica Gabriel, 48, was shot and hacked by machetes in a suspected Fulani attack on her village

Hands on: Students queue before lessons at Wuro Fulbe Nomadic School in the Kacha Grazing Reserve, a zone set aside for pastoralists. Classrooms are almost bare of equipment and chronically overcrowded

Mohammed Abubakar Bambado, the Sarkin Fulani of Lagos. Bambado is a 49-year-old businessman with a port handling firm in Nigeria's economic metropolis. He also has the title of the city's Fulani king, dispensing advice and help to his subjects

A pilgrim prays before the tomb of Usman Dan Fodio, revered by the Fulani as a holy man



The Fulani's timeless practice of pastoralism finds itself out of kilter with the 21st century