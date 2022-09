Nigerian OPV

If I'm not mistaken, $80 million is the cost of each ships to the Nigerian ministry of defense. Also, If I remember correctly, again, İbrahim Sünnetçi said on twitter that the project had a 36-37(?) month schedule, including acceptance tests.



After prevail upon its excellence in the military shipbuilding industry of the Caspian Sea, DEARSAN is now expanding its sphere of influence towards African countries. As a private shipyard, they offer very successful system design, engineering and state-of-art standards at extremely competitive costs. They are one of the companies that should be kept under the spotlight for the next 20 years for defense enthusiasts who follow the Turkish defense industry closely.