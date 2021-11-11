Nigerian army gets Dongfeng Mengshi CSK131 4x4 armored vehicles

According to Military Africa, Nigeria has taken delivery of the first batch of Chinese Dongfeng Mengshi (Warrior) CSK131 4×4 armored vehicles. They arrived in Nigeria on Sunday, November 7. Photographs showing at least 30 vehicles painted in factory green in Nigeria’s seaport surfaced on social media.This recent acquisition follows a pattern of procuring certain hardware from China. Over the past few years, the Nigerian government has turned to Chinese defense companies for land-based systems and armed unmanned aerial vehicles. State-owned Dongfeng last March announced that it has been awarded a contract to supply 100 Warriors to an African customer. Although the Chinese company declined to mention the African client but noted that the order was signed on 15 August 2020 between DongFeng and Poly Technologies and that the deal is the largest purchase contract signed by both companies. According to the contract, Poly Technology will purchase more than 100 Dongfeng Warriors and spare parts for the unnamed African customer, likely Nigeria.The Dongfeng CSK131 is a light-protected vehicle. It was developed by the Dongfeng company as a private venture. It is an armored version of the Dongfeng EQ2050 tactical vehicle, which is widely used by the Chinese armed forces. At the time of its introduction, this vehicle was also called the Mengshi (Chinese word for 'brave soldier'). The CSK131 is widely used by China's armed forces. It is also being proposed for export.The Dongfeng CSK131 has got an armored hull that provides protection for the passengers against small arms fire and artillery shell splinters. This vehicle is sometimes seen with armored windscreen shutters. All-round protection is against 7.62x39 mm rounds from a 100m range. The front arc withstands hits from 7.62x39 mm armor-piercing rounds. The Dongfeng CSK131 can be seen as China's equivalent of an armored Humvee.The CSK131 accommodates driver and 5 passengers. It has a payload capacity of 2,000 kg. It can be fitted with a shielded machine gun position or a remotely-controlled weapon station.The vehicle is powered by an ISDe 200-41 turbocharged diesel engine developing 200 hp which is a license-produced Cummins engine. The vehicle has a permanent all-wheel drive transmission and is fitted with a central tyre inflation system. The vehicle is equipped with a self-recovery winch.