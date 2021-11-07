Nigerian Army Deploys 60 Newly Acquired Armored Personnel Carriers

The Nigeria Infantry Corp has received 60 Armored Personnel Carriers (APC) acquired by the Federal Government from China. These military hardware arrived Nigeria three months ago and are now to be immediately deployed to various theatres of operation where military offensive against insurgents is ongoing . Chief of the Army staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, who received the newly acquired platform in Jaji, Kaduna state, said they will be a game changer for the armed forces in their campaign against enemies of the Nigerian state. 106 Army personnel have been given three months training on the operation and maintenance of the Armourd personnel Carriers and will be deployed as well.