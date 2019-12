BREAKING: HMOD CHARGES OFFICERS TO BE INNOVATIVE IN TACKLING SECURITY CHALLENGES AS AFWC GRADUATES FIFTH SET OF PARTICIPANTS

He disclosed that, since 2015, a total of 47 additional aircraft had either been inducted into the NAF or ordered for the Service. He n

oted that these included 19 brand new aircraft already inducted, 17 new ones (12 Super Tucano, 3 JF-17 Thunder aircraft and 2 Agusta 109 helicopters) ordered with delivery being awaited and 11 others handed over to the NAF by other Federal Government agencies

Regarding human capacity development, he noted that the Service had stepped up training of personnel in all NAF specialties, winging over 100 pilots in just over 4 years with many others undergoing various forms of flying courses in local and foreign training institutions.