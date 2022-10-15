Nigeria seeks deeper ties on trade and diplomatic initiatives with Saudi Arabia​

Nigeria seeks deeper ties on trade and diplomatic initiatives with Saudi Arabia RIYADH: Nigeria’s foreign minister has said that he hopes trade with Saudi Arabia blossoms after the creation of new business and diplomacy initiatives during a visit to Riyadh. Geoffrey Onyeama and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan agreed to the creation of a joint-business...

Nigerian and Saudi foreign ministers agree business council and diplomat exchange scheme

Geoffrey Onyeama says he wants to boost already strong bonds between nations

Nigeria seeks deeper ties on trade and diplomatic initiatives with Saudi Arabia RIYADH: Nigeria’s foreign minister has said that he hopes trade with Saudi Arabia blossoms after the creation of new business and diplomacy initiatives during a visit to Riyadh. Geoffrey Onyeama and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan agreed to the creation of a joint-business...

Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said there was solidarity between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Ali Aldhahri)Short UrlUpdated 15 October 2022LAMA ALHAMAWIOctober 14, 2022RIYADH: Nigeria’s foreign minister has said that he hopes trade with Saudi Arabia blossoms after the creation of new business and diplomacy initiatives during a visit to Riyadh.Prince Faisal and Onyeama reviewed bilateral cooperations and discussed opportunities that will further enhance security, trade, energy and economy.The second initiative will enable junior diplomats from both countries to meet regularly to create a better understanding and strengthen relations.Junior diplomats will exchange visits every other year for two to three weeks and look at global issues facing their regions.Relations between the two countries are already strong. Nigeria was one of the first countries to extend its support in the Kingdom’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo.Onyeama said that he and Prince Faisal reviewed areas where they can promote corporations including energy, inclusivity, and security and stability.He added that the two ministers also discussed hoped-for reforms of multinational bodies such as the UN,The ministers also looked at various key global issues in their regions including Libya, Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, and Palestine, and the terrorism crises in West Africa.The two ministers then went on to discuss the management of climate action.Onyeama said that there were many strong bonds between Saudi Arabia and Nigeria.During the visit to the Kingdom, Onyeama also toured the birthplace of the first Saudi State, Diriyah, where he discussed the cultural heritage of the Kingdom.The Arab world and Sub-Saharan Africa (in particular the Muslim part) are natural allies. Arab influence in the Sahel and Muslim areas of Sub-Saharan Africa are visible on almost every front.In the case of Nigeria there are even Arab communities of Shuwa Arabs. Similarly a large portion of Afro-Arabs in KSA are originally from Northern Nigeria. Often from the Hausa people. Example of this is the "Hawsawi" surname in KSA.By 2050, Nigeria alone is expected to have the third largest population in the world after India and China.