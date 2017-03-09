Nigeria receives Wing Loong II UAVs from China
by Gareth Jennings & Jeremy Binnie
Nigeria has received a pair of Wing Loong II medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from China, a senior Nigerian Air Force (NAF) official announced on 10 November.
One of two Wing Loong II unmanned aircraft that Nigeria has acquired from China, a senior Nigerian Air Force official disclosed on 10 November. (Director of Public Relations and Information Headquarters Nigerian Air Force via Twitter)
Images of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)-built MALE UAVs and a ground control station (GCS) were posted to the official Twitter account of the Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters NAF.
"Nigeria has joined China and the United Arab Emirates as the only countries operating the Wing Loong II unmanned combat aerial vehicle. The two Nigerian Air Force Wing Loong IIs, which can remain airborne for 31 hours in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance mode and 26 hours in offensive role
, will add significant value to counterinsurgency and anti-banditry [operations],” Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said.
