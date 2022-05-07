Nigeria lauds performance of three JF-17 Thunder jets bought from Pakistan​

ISLAMABAD: Nigeria's military and political leadership have expressed "complete satisfaction" over the performance of three JF-17 Thunder fighter jets procured from Pakistan in May to modernize its air fleet, the military's media wing said on Saturday night."The JF-17 aircraft, with its unique fighting capabilities, would prove to be a potent platform in addressing the security requirements of Nigeria," the Inter Services Public Relations agency (ISPR) said in a statement, quoting Pakistan's Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Nadeem Raza, after his meeting with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.Gen. Raza, who is on an official visit to Nigeria, held separate meetings with a coterie of other officials to discuss "matters of bilateral and military cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment.""[President Buhari] thanked Pakistan and its armed forces for their consistent support to Nigeria in its war against terrorism," the statement said, adding that Gen. Raza also reiterated Pakistan's keenness "to expand its existing bilateral military to military cooperation with Nigeria."The JF-17 Thunder is a lightweight, multi-role fighter aircraft with its technology developed by China.Pakistan handed over the three aircraft to Nigeria during a ceremony on May 20 to mark the 57th anniversary of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).The induction marked a significant milestone for Pakistan's aircraft industry and defense capabilities. Both the countries enjoy strong defense ties, with NAF officials attending military training in Pakistan over the years.