Meanwhile in Pakistan, and trust me this is not a joke: I was listening to the radio on my way in Karachi back recently when the polio conspiracy was made (children sick in hospital), and this is an 'English' music radio, the host was saying that we shouldn't be forcing polio vaccines on to people, and that these were man-made items, and if we really needed them then God would have given them to us since beginning, and that people used to live perfectly fine without them, and then she also asked listeners to please be careful on what medication you give to children and advised not to give this implicitly.



It was pretty shocking listening to that. People are seriously dumbed down, and then channels like Haqeeqat TV and other Urdu channels, as well as immature dumbass news groups, who feed ultra Nationalistic ideas and have a large following (in 1.5+ million) promote this stupid shit as well.



This is the effect of bringing religion into politics. All thanks to dictator Zia's time and his Islamization policies. Today people connect each and everything with religion.

