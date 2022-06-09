Niger: Turkiye’s New African Ally and center of UAV operations

It is planned to establish an air base in Niger that operate Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles for the purpose of combating against terrorism.
Niger has already purchased 6 TB-2s and pilot training is ongoing. For detailed report: https://foreignpolicy.com/2022/06/08/turkey-niger-arms-drone-sale-counterterrorism-sahel/
Another report focusing on TB-2 acquiring : https://www.oryxspioenkop.com/2021/11/taking-africa-by-storm-niger-acquires.html
Turkiye and Niger have struck a couple wide-ranging security cooperation agreement recent years. The agreement signed in 2020 includes the "Military Material Delivery Protocol", "Cash Aid Implementation Protocol", "Military Training Cooperation Agreement". And in this context, a military training cooperation program, similar to the organization in Somalia, was started in order to train and equiping the Niger army.
The fact that Niger, a former colony under the influence of France, agreed with Turkiye for a military training base, had an echo in the French media in recent years. This step in Niger, which France regards as its backyard, has given Turkiye clear messages to France, the French broadcaster said. It is also considered important to Libya if any military base is established in Niger, where France is still conducting colonialist activities.
Meanwhile, Turkiye, along with energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez, signed a mineral exploration agreement with Niger in January. Niger is France’s most important source of uranium. France supplies uranium used in nuclear energy to a large extent from that country. The French company Areva plays an important role in the mining sector in Niger. Areva derives most of its uranium from mines in Arlit and Imouraren. French troops are providing security for the uranium mines in Niger. French news agency AFP had earlier announced that dozens of French Special Forces officers were present at the mine site. Niger ranks fifth in world uranium production.
In addition to military cooperation, Turkiye is also interested in bringing Niger's national resources into the global economy with a commercial model that will be more beneficial to the people of Niger. Here is the report: https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/nige...in-the-extraction-of-uranium-in-niger.677128/
Sub-Saharan countries will break their chains one by one, and if our country could provide any opportunity for these countries in this, it just will be a source of honor and pride for us.