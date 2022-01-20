What's new

Nida Kirmani Calls Anarkali Blast as "Wrong Tactic" that Helps People Who Hold Reigns of Power

The liberals, these people have constantly caused fassad in society


One reason why we support Modi so much, is because that goofy idiot and his hindutva gang of gandoos has completely pulled the rug from under so many of these liberals
 
They are called khooni liberals for a reason ...
Well she doesn't support TLP or blasphemy law or Jamat e Islami

Her support for terrorism by young articulate students is perfectly halal
none of her points make any sense, how does any incident like this "benefit those who already hold the reigns of power" , mental illness at this point
 
It's more like people will see the reality of these foreign sponsored proxies of who they actually are. She represents their media wing so does the entire assorted army bashing gang.
It damages the fake veil they cover themselves with ( the patriotic dissent and human rights champions).

Endowment funds, media scholarships etc are a recruiting fund through which foreign agencies project their influence and manipulate public for their interest be it social unrest, installing proxies. Furthermore provide soft cover to their proxies and portray them as revolutionaries. SAATH forum etc.

Everyone knows this except the ones with identity crisis.

One should watch their moves as they speak the language of their masters.

Who do you think runs campaigns on twitter etc when any terrorist is captured? Who ran campaign for Karima Balloch. ( That bitch was probably also fucked by shit covered pee drinking proxy handlers before they killed and dumped her and instructed their fellow recruits to make her a symbol of resistance so our libtards can worship her 😂)
 
We need a major crackdown in all universities of Pakistan and arrest thousands of “professors” and “students”. That’s the only way to stop separatists and liberal terrorists.
To crush ttp and religious extremism we rounded up thousands of scholars from madressas all over Pakistan and for the good because they were spreading fassad.
Why can’t we do the same to these so called “professors” amd “students” spreading fassad in our universities? Why can’t we arrest these liberal terrorists supporters in their universities?

A new wave of terrorism has started in Pakistan and it’s not religious this time. We must change our strategy and accept the fact that there’s many liberal terrorists who pose a severe danger to our country. We must threat some universities how we treated some madressas. We must treat some professors how we treated Mullahs.
But ofc we’ll never find the guts to crackdown against liberal terrorists and we only had the guts to crackdown against religious terrorists because west didn’t back them.
 
State affairs are run and controlled by libturd mafia. There is a clear hesitation to put down these khooni liberals once and for all. The real patriots will not differentiate between the likes of TTP and these lefties.

Indeed. Not long ago India was like heaven and Pakistan hell for these libturds. They were quite blatant about it. Modi and Co destroyed their narrative. Where is SAFMA filth these days?
 
