Nida Kirmani blames Jinnah for Hinduvta nationalism

True nature of these animals. The less spoken about them the better.
Absolutely wrong. It was the other way around and majoritarianism being pursued by congress led to demand of a separate country. These revisionists will keep mutilating history.The point is that the official division on the basis of religion contributed to gradually strengthening majoritarianism in both countries.
Brainless smart Alec strikes again. Shall I throw myself under the bus, pull out my wisdom teeth or smile and walk away as monkey is always going to be monkey.
Bro don't be surprised she may like that. Sometimes its not the body its the dirty mind they have got and its a shocker when you have seen them few around.True nature of these animals. The less spoken about them the better.
We should parade her along LOC and auction her off across the border to the dirtiest of the hinduvita scums so she can have her fill.
She is totally ignorant of the fact that the religious partition existed in the region long before the partition. Does she know the 'Hindu Paani'/'Muslim Paani' existed long before partition? Hindus used to call Muslims 'Maleech (Dirty/Filthy)'. She raised an issue just to subsidize rising voices against extremism of 'Hindutva'. She only defended the so-called Indian 'Secularism's' transformation to 'Hindutva'.Any reason you did not quote this?
Any reason you did not quote this?
Anyone with 70IQ knows who rejected british formula of 1946 and who rejected it leading to division
What did Mufti Mehmood say about the creation of Pakistan?I have yet to see a mullah who talk such shit anywhere on this planet.
That polarisation was the driving factor behind the demand for Pakistan.India was already very polarized even before the demand of Pakistan was raised.
idiots like her will never understand that this existed a long time ago , long before partition..................INDIA WAS NEVER A COUNTRY......