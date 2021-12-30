Nida Kirmani blames Jinnah for Hinduvta nationalism

Patriot forever said: True nature of these animals. The less spoken about them the better.



We should parade her along LOC and auction her off across the border to the dirtiest of the hinduvita scums so she can have her fill. Click to expand...

Brainless smart Alec strikes again. Shall I throw myself under the bus, pull out my wisdom teeth or smile and walk away as monkey is always going to be monkey.Bro don't be surprised she may like that. Sometimes its not the body its the dirty mind they have got and its a shocker when you have seen them few around.