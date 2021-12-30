What's new

Nida Kirmani blames Jinnah for Hinduvta nationalism

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 9, 2021
Any reason you did not quote this?






Nida Kirmani

@NidaKirmani
·
2h

Replying to
@NidaKirmani
And no, I am not blaming Jinnah for what is happening today in India & neither am I arguing that religious nationalism began with Partition. The point is that the official division on the basis of religion contributed to gradually strengthening majoritarianism in both countries.
 
Bilal.

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 9, 2013
5,104
9
7,146
ST72 said:
The point is that the official division on the basis of religion contributed to gradually strengthening majoritarianism in both countries.
Click to expand...
Absolutely wrong. It was the other way around and majoritarianism being pursued by congress led to demand of a separate country. These revisionists will keep mutilating history.
 
mudas777

FULL MEMBER
Oct 24, 2016
1,848
0
3,189
PakSarZameen47 said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1476452026930413568
Click to expand...
Brainless smart Alec strikes again. Shall I throw myself under the bus, pull out my wisdom teeth or smile and walk away as monkey is always going to be monkey.
Patriot forever said:
True nature of these animals. The less spoken about them the better.

We should parade her along LOC and auction her off across the border to the dirtiest of the hinduvita scums so she can have her fill.
Click to expand...
Bro don't be surprised she may like that. Sometimes its not the body its the dirty mind they have got and its a shocker when you have seen them few around.
 
Hussain93

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 19, 2021
65
-1
88
These are the true pakistani liberals and seculers, always ready to put more salt on the wounds of pakistanis and indian muslims. I have yet to see a mullah who talk such shit anywhere on this planet.
 
khail007

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 25, 2008
3,778
1
4,217
ST72 said:
Any reason you did not quote this?



Nida Kirmani
@NidaKirmani
·
2h

Replying to
@NidaKirmani
And no, I am not blaming Jinnah for what is happening today in India & neither am I arguing that religious nationalism began with Partition. The point is that the official division on the basis of religion contributed to gradually strengthening majoritarianism in both countries.
Click to expand...
She is totally ignorant of the fact that the religious partition existed in the region long before the partition. Does she know the 'Hindu Paani'/'Muslim Paani' existed long before partition? Hindus used to call Muslims 'Maleech (Dirty/Filthy)'. She raised an issue just to subsidize rising voices against extremism of 'Hindutva'. She only defended the so-called Indian 'Secularism's' transformation to 'Hindutva'.
 
ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
16,462
10
16,219
ST72 said:
Any reason you did not quote this?



Nida Kirmani
@NidaKirmani
·
2h

Replying to
@NidaKirmani
And no, I am not blaming Jinnah for what is happening today in India & neither am I arguing that religious nationalism began with Partition. The point is that the official division on the basis of religion contributed to gradually strengthening majoritarianism in both countries.
Click to expand...
Because jinnah gave two options
1- united india with 1/3 representation to muslim and federation struture(giving veto power to muslims for protecting the federation1/3 representation)

Or

2. Division

Its the hindus whi choose division
Not jinnah

Cabinent mission 1946 was accepted by jinnah and rejeceted by congress which was basically no.1
Bilal. said:
Absolutely wrong. It was the other way around and majoritarianism being pursued by congress led to demand of a separate country. These revisionists will keep mutilating history.
Click to expand...
Anyone with 70IQ knows who rejected british formula of 1946 and who rejected it leading to division
 
ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
62,444
5
50,176
Rich people with their rich opinions. They can get away with anything. Surname suggests Persian aristocracy.

I need to wear Shalwar Kameez to be able to comprehend what is being said.
 
ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
10,544
40
21,685
Sal12 said:
India was already very polarized even before the demand of Pakistan was raised.
Click to expand...
That polarisation was the driving factor behind the demand for Pakistan.
Its important people know that Nida Kirimani was an Indian national.

This was written by her.

herald.dawn.com

What happens when you’re both Indian and Pakistani

Sociologist Nida Kirmani has always asked herself, ‘Why should I have to choose?’
herald.dawn.com

1640872815989.png


The Indian govt took away her Indian nationality when they realised she had also applied for a NICOP card.
 
