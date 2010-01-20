What's new

Nice names for user ids

Bagheera

Bagheera

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 16, 2013
4,414
-39
1,405
Country
India
Location
India
People are so creative. They think of such nice names for their user ids. Let's list them.
 
Nilgiri

Nilgiri

BANNED
Aug 4, 2015
24,865
81
46,881
Country
India
Location
Canada
@abcxyz0000

The creativity of that name is astounding and off the charts. First 3 letters, and the last 3 letters and 4 0's. Dayum!

Best display pic to go along with it too....whattaguy!

I also find the name @undertakerwwefan to be highly creative....but look like he banned again lol.

The best name ever was @el sidd ...... but I think he/she (long story involving @Moonlight @lastofthepatriots and @Tps43 ) changed identities to a lion and now a reggae shark....almost always in pink mode too.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
55,094
8
45,582
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Nilgiri said:
@abcxyz0000

The creativity of that name is astounding and off the charts. First 3 letters, and the last 3 letters and 4 0's. Dayum!

Best display pic to go along with it too....whattaguy!

I also find the name @undertakerwwefan to be highly creative....but look like he banned again lol.

The best name ever was @el sidd ...... but I think he/she (long story involving @Moonlight @lastofthepatriots and @Tps43 ) changed identities to a lion and now a reggae shark....almost always in pink mode too.
Click to expand...
the seal band had an offer i couldnt refuse.

sea weed.
 
Zee-shaun

Zee-shaun

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2016
2,359
4
3,929
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Nilgiri said:
@abcxyz0000

The creativity of that name is astounding and off the charts. First 3 letters, and the last 3 letters and 4 0's. Dayum!

Best display pic to go along with it too....whattaguy!

I also find the name @undertakerwwefan to be highly creative....but look like he banned again lol.

The best name ever was @el sidd ...... but I think he/she (long story involving @Moonlight @lastofthepatriots and @Tps43 ) changed identities to a lion and now a reggae shark....almost always in pink mode too.
Click to expand...
I don't even know how to pronounce @undertakerwwefan :drag:
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
55,094
8
45,582
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Nilgiri said:
It is super un-creative name, just like would be expected from a non-creative ALIEN.

The best of krypton perished with the planet.
Click to expand...
its illogical as well.

He should be sent to very creative recorrective behavior facilities to be recalibrated.

ancient aliens like these must be Updated to the latest firmware.

Zee-shaun said:
I don't even know how to pronounce @undertakerwwefan :drag:
Click to expand...
He is Resting in Peace. I wonder if he has a Kane brother.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
WishLivePak Imran khan offered 15 croer for senate seat - Won't reveal name because he's nice person Pakistani Siasat 2
C Suggest me nice Desi Restaurant name ! Pakistan Economy 2
DalalErMaNodi Exports cruising nicely amid pandemic Bangladesh Defence Forum 0
Cranked Saudi Larkey Aur Pakistan Akeli aye gi - A nice watch! Pakistan Tourism 3
P Found a very nice Chinese Cartoon Video depicting Sino-Pak relations. Strategic & Foreign Affairs 11
D The US Asked Nicely, Rafael Dropped Out of Switzerland’s Air Defense Tender Military Forum 1
kankan326 Tik Tok: Good deeds and nice people in China China & Far East 1
beijingwalker Small border town Ili in Xinjiang amid Covid-19, nice and clean,social distancing and masks COVID-19 Coronavirus 12
A Indonesia's Sharia police tout historic female flogging squad: 'Her technique was nice' China & Far East 19
ebrahym A nice read Members Club 3

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top