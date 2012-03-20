Niazi regime embarrasses Pakistan yet again

Reichsmarschall
Apparently lynching a man and then burning his body while chanting religious slogans is equivalent to children being naughty/impish. Every passing day Niazi and his minister reach new lows.
Btw don't forget to read what our srilankan friends have to say about this clown khattak
https://www.reddit.com/r/srilanka/comments/r9wd5k
