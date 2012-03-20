What's new

Niazi regime embarrasses Pakistan yet again

There is vitriol anti-Islam posters in this forum like this guy plus few others like that I won't name and to be exact 4-5 others all wearing Pakistani flags.. I blame the mods for letting shxt like that to fly here..

What the defense minister said is taken also out of context here he didn't justify the murder but said it was done by emotional people there is difference between that besides
 
Having known him well, id give him the benefit because he probably didnt have a chars cigarette and his mind was not working.
 
Titanium100 said:
There is vitriol anti-Islam posters in this forum like this guy plus few others like that I won't name and to be exact 4-5 others all wearing Pakistani flags.. I blame the mods for letting shxt like that to fly here..

What the defense minister said is taken also out of context here he didn't justify the murder but said it was done by emotional people there is difference between that besides
Typical excuses " out of context", "anti islam", "I am the victim". This is called gaslighting. You burn a man alive without remorse then play the victim when called out for it. This is psychopathic.

I said to you guys many years ago Afghan culture will destroy our moral code if allowed to spread. You never learn and we will spend the next 20 years undoing this mess.
 
Last edited:
Titanium100 said:
There is vitriol anti-Islam posters in this forum like this guy plus few others like that I won't name and to be exact 4-5 others all wearing Pakistani flags.. I blame the mods for letting shxt like that to fly here..

What the defense minister said is taken also out of context here he didn't justify the murder but said it was done by emotional people there is difference between that besides
Abnormal people kill innocent people without remorse ............. not emotional people.

Plus this dumb duck of a minister should have kept his mouth shut, if you cannot show empathy, then there is no need to justify a brutal crime.

Instead sympathizing with the family of murdered Sri Lankan this piece of sh*t is trying to save face. Sick.
 
Titanium100 said:
There is vitriol anti-Islam posters in this forum like this guy plus few others like that I won't name and to be exact 4-5 others all wearing Pakistani flags.. I blame the mods for letting shxt like that to fly here..

What the defense minister said is taken also out of context here he didn't justify the murder but said it was done by emotional people there is difference between that besides
Shamefully trying to defend the indefensible.
It is because of this pandering to religious extremists that Pakistan is going to hell in a handcart.
A country populated by zombies, run by charlatans.
 
Titanium100 said:
There is vitriol anti-Islam posters in this forum like this guy plus few others like that I won't name and to be exact 4-5 others all wearing Pakistani flags.. I blame the mods for letting shxt like that to fly here..

What the defense minister said is taken also out of context here he didn't justify the murder but said it was done by emotional people there is difference between that besides
Ah yes now an inbred refugee living off social welfare program in Denmark will decide who is Muslim in Pakistan and who isn't.
Thank God for letting me know that Niazi and his fellow clowns are now one of the pillars of Islam and blasphemy against them makes one Kafir.
 
Menace2Society said:
Typical excuses " out of context", "anti islam", "I am the victim". This is called gaslighting. You burn a man alive without remorse then play the victim when called out for it. This is psychopathic.

I said to you guys many years ago Afghan culture will destroy our moral code if allowed to spread. You never learn and we will spend the next 20 years undoing this mess.
You are one of garbage I was avoding to mention.. So randomly how you threw in Afghans. Your vagina has been burning since the outcome of Afghanistan because that is all you existed for and the other TTP peace with gov't burned you even more..

Now your existence has no meaning... Get outta here with that cheap labelling. THe man didn't justify the murder he just said it was emotional people behind it
 
Reichsmarschall said:
Ah yes now an inbred refugees living off social welfare program in Denmark will decide who is Muslim in Pakistan and who isn't.
Thank God for letting me know that Niazi and his fellow clowns are now one of the pillars of Islam and blasphemy against them makes one Kafir.
Majority of Pakistanis in the west have become indo-Islamists as they reject western and pakistani values and have become a copy of UAE expats.

You know what they want, the same thing as their puppet masters.
 
Another gem from this regime after the infamous confession of minister for civil aviation

Dunya valo hamaray pilot jaali degree valay hain hamara kuch kr lo
 
Menace2Society said:
Majority of Pakistanis in the west have become indo-Islamists as they reject western and pakistani values and have become a copy of UAE expats.

You know what they want, the same thing as their puppet masters.
The likes of you have no voice kinda like meh. You have been wolf crying here but I knew you all along. You didn't fool me once
 
This Khattak is an utterly stupid person, and his upper chamber is totally vacant. One can expect anything from this goof. One must recall his ridiculous statement on Balakot Strike.
 
Reichsmarschall said:
Apparently lynching a man and then burning his body while chanting religious slogans is equivalent to children being naughty/impish. Every passing day Niazi and his minister reach new lows.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1467517370726068232


Btw don't forget to read what our srilankan friends have to say about this clown khattak
https://www.reddit.com/r/srilanka/comments/r9wd5k
Niazi regime isn't embarrassing Pakistan anymore than Pakistanis doing themselves.
 
Titanium100 said:
You are one of garbage I was avoding to mention.. So randomly how you threw in Afghans. Your vagina has been burning since the outcome of Afghanistan because that is all you existed for and the other TTP peace with gov't burned you even more..

Now your existence has no meaning... Get outta here with that cheap labelling. THe man didn't justify the murder he just said it was emotional people behind it
You can add @Imran Khan @JackTheRipper ( the Worst and hard to tolerate) @Reichsmarschall @Menace2Society and 3 others like the one who said he will leave or something along these lines. Pakistan needs to dispatch them gentle and kindly. Offer them chances to go overseas and withdraw their citizenship etc etc. The mods should also perm-banned some of them.. They are jahiils in my opinion.

The Islamophopbia some of them are throwing in here is hard to tolerate. The only thing preventing escalation is because they are behind keyboards whereas in real life we would have come to blows ppl should learn to respect each other
 
