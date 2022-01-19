What's new

Niazi Made pakistan IMF slave, ahsan iqbal

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
16,697
10
16,635
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Screenshot_20220113-061358_Twitter.jpg

Very concerning news of pakistan signing IMF deal..this is first for the nation we never went to IMF from 1983 to 2018.
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
10,619
14
12,325
Country
Pakistan
Location
Switzerland
While in nawasharif times, Pakistan owned IMF. IMF was like small business for Pakistan and every Pakistani was trillionare.
But only that Imran Khan made us slave of IMF.
Inna lillahi wa inna ilyhi rajioon.
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 23, 2016
11,873
-9
16,391
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
in nawaz sharif times, nawaz sharif used to give imf loans, the "m" in imf stood for miansaab as in "international miansaab fund'!
SIPRA said:
Another piece of sh*t, from "Aristotle of Narowal". :lol:
Click to expand...
my rule of thumb: if the pmln arastoo ahsan iqbal says nation is in trouble then in reality, the nation is doing fine, if he says says nation is doing fine then reality nation is in trouble. :enjoy:
 
Last edited:
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
7,156
8
12,861
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
SIPRA said:
"Aristotle of Narowal" :lol:

What was the original Aristotle of Greece to Alexander the Great; this new one is to "Mian the Fat Scoundrel".
Click to expand...

Such a shame a fed. minister holding the Iqama of UAE, so as to spur up money laundering.
www.dawn.com

Ahsan Iqbal fourth minister to have foreign work permit

According to media reports, Iqbal obtained Iqama from a Madina-based firm.
www.dawn.com

timesofislamabad.com

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal confirms holding UAE Iqama for 2 years

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has confirmed holding the kingdom’s work/residence permit for two years. “I worked in
timesofislamabad.com timesofislamabad.com
ziaulislam said:
View attachment 809790
Very concerning news of pakistan signing IMF deal..this is first for the nation we never went to IMF from 1983 to 2018.
Click to expand...


Pakistan has to clear a whopping 10.5 to 11 billion USD per year as of now 'cause of huge, unproductive loans taken on extravagance projects like Orange line Metro and Coal power plants(imported coal) and of LNG/RLNG by PMLN. The Qatar high cost LNG was one factor.


Oops...
tribune.com.pk

Nawaz added whopping $35b to Pakistan’s debt | The Express Tribune

New loans were taken out to repay country’s maturing debt, maintain foreign currency reserves
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
Last edited:
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
16,697
10
16,635
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
N.Siddiqui said:
Such a shame a fed. minister holding the Iqama of UAE, so as to spur up money laundering.
www.dawn.com

Ahsan Iqbal fourth minister to have foreign work permit

According to media reports, Iqbal obtained Iqama from a Madina-based firm.
www.dawn.com

timesofislamabad.com

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal confirms holding UAE Iqama for 2 years

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has confirmed holding the kingdom’s work/residence permit for two years. “I worked in
timesofislamabad.com timesofislamabad.com



Oops...
tribune.com.pk

Nawaz added whopping $35b to Pakistan’s debt | The Express Tribune

New loans were taken out to repay country’s maturing debt, maintain foreign currency reserves
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
Click to expand...
Money laundering is okay as long as people of narowal get a sports city and few roads

This summarizes whole pakistan..people vote for bradery or corruption or party...noone votes for character..
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
7,156
8
12,861
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ziaulislam said:
Money laundering is okay as long as people of narowal get a sports city and few roads

This summarizes whole pakistan..people vote for bradery or corruption or party...noone votes for character..
Click to expand...


Yes they do vote for biradari and clans, but there are a large number of people who don't, depends on the feudal and and non feudal outlook of the area and people.

Take the example of KPK, feudal structure is not there and the people are not that educated, but they are learned and pragmatic. Its changing actually in Pakistan.

Also Army/Estab. not supporting the PMLN matters.
 
Last edited:
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
16,697
10
16,635
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
blueazure said:
we have been to IMF 22 x times since 47 '

thrice in PML N tenure alone


--------

what makes PMLN and PTI different ?

--------

we are essentially addicted to IMF debt ,
Click to expand...
Unless external front is improved
I.e decrease imports increase exports this will not change

Data is not out for PTI yet
But we know that PPPP did better then PMLN

By 2023 we will know where does PTI stands ahead or behind PPPP

Now one will argue that PPPP had momentum of mushi and PTI covid disadvantage but we will now soon
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PML-N TO CONTEST NEXT ELECTION IN SINDH ACTIVELY, SAYS AHSAN IQBAL
Replies
6
Views
245
dusky86
D
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Farooq Sattar meets PML-N leadership, discusses national political scenario
Replies
0
Views
283
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Imran has become a global puppet by increasing power tariff: Bilawal
2 3
Replies
35
Views
1K
Skywalker
Skywalker
S
The Rising Inflation of Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
214
Sarosh Ibrahim
S
fisher1
Rupee fall benefits expats’ families: Baqir
2 3 4 5
Replies
74
Views
4K
El Sidd
El Sidd

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom