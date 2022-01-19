Niazi Made pakistan IMF slave, ahsan iqbal

ziaulislam
Very concerning news of pakistan signing IMF deal..this is first for the nation we never went to IMF from 1983 to 2018.
my rule of thumb: if the pmln arastoo ahsan iqbal says nation is in trouble then in reality, the nation is doing fine, if he says says nation is doing fine then reality nation is in trouble.Another piece of sh*t, from "Aristotle of Narowal".
Who is ehsan iqbal ??
"Aristotle of Narowal"
What was the original Aristotle of Greece to Alexander the Great; this new one is to "Mian the Fat Scoundrel".
Money laundering is okay as long as people of narowal get a sports city and few roadsSuch a shame a fed. minister holding the Iqama of UAE, so as to spur up money laundering.
Ahsan Iqbal fourth minister to have foreign work permitAccording to media reports, Iqbal obtained Iqama from a Madina-based firm.www.dawn.com
Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal confirms holding UAE Iqama for 2 yearsISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has confirmed holding the kingdom’s work/residence permit for two years. “I worked intimesofislamabad.com
Nawaz added whopping $35b to Pakistan’s debt | The Express TribuneNew loans were taken out to repay country’s maturing debt, maintain foreign currency reservestribune.com.pk
Money laundering is okay as long as people of narowal get a sports city and few roads
This summarizes whole pakistan..people vote for bradery or corruption or party...noone votes for character..
Unless external front is improvedwe have been to IMF 22 x times since 47 '
thrice in PML N tenure alone
what makes PMLN and PTI different ?
we are essentially addicted to IMF debt ,
