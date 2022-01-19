Niazi Made pakistan IMF slave, ahsan iqbal

ziaulislam said: Money laundering is okay as long as people of narowal get a sports city and few roads



This summarizes whole pakistan..people vote for bradery or corruption or party...noone votes for character.. Click to expand...

Yes they do vote for biradari and clans, but there are a large number of people who don't, depends on the feudal and and non feudal outlook of the area and people.Take the example of KPK, feudal structure is not there and the people are not that educated, but they are learned and pragmatic. Its changing actually in Pakistan.Also Army/Estab. not supporting the PMLN matters.