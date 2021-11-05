What's new

NIA team in Canada to probe SFJ, other Khalistani sympathisers and their funding routes

ANational Investigation Agency (NIA) team investigating the funding of NGOs by secessionist organisations, supporting the creation of Khalistan, like Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) reached Canada on Friday, November 5.



Sources said a three-member NIA team will investigate the relations of these secessionist organisations with foreign entities on a four-day visit. The team is being headed by an IG-level officer.




Among the organisations on the NIA’s radar are SFJ, Babbar Khalsa International, Khalistan Zindabad Force, and Khalistan Tiger Force. Their foreign funding routes from Canada, the UK, USA, Australia, France and Germany will be probed.

Earlier this year, to instigate protesting farmers in Delhi, SFJ had announced a reward of USD 2.5 lakh for those who will hoist a Khalistani flag on Red Fort on Republic Day. Designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of SFJ, in a video, had tried to link the farmers' protest with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.


NIA team in Canada to probe SFJ, other Khalistani sympathisers and their funding routes

A three-member NIA team will investigate the relations of secessionist organisations with foreign entities on a four-day visit. The team is being headed by an IG-level officer.
