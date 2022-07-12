Boosting connectivity, faster than ever before​

Record holders' track:​

NHAI enters Guinness Book of World Records by laying a 75-km highway within 5 days in Maharashtra Setting a stone in history and the Guinness Book of World Records, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on June 7 created a 75-km road on NH-54, in Maharashtra in less than 5 days.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on June 7 created a 75-km road on NH-54 in Maharashtra in less than 5 days, creating a record in the Guinness Book of World Records. To be precise, the entire stretch of this single lane, bituminous concrete road was built in record time 105 hours and 33 minutes. As per reports this track connects the Amravati and Akola districts of the state.Going by reports, the Akola to Amravati stretch was constructed by private contractor Rajpu Infracon. About 800 employees and 700 workers worked relentlessly, from June 3 (7:27 AM) till June 7 (5:00 PM), and executed the whole project.Extending as a part of the NH-53, mineral rich region of the country, the stretch connects Amravati and Akola, with major cities like Kolhapur, Raipur, Nagpur, Dhule and Surat.Notably, the record of the fastest built road was earlier logged under the name of Public Works Authority - ASHGHAL of Qatar. Dated February 27, 2019, this title was held by a part of l-Khor Expressway, which took about 10 days to complete. Rajput Infracon of India, which has now taken over also hold the world record of constructing a road between Sangli and Satara in 24 hours.The Twiiter handle of the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari shared the news and the pictures of the record-holding road, stating, "#ConnectingIndia with Prosperity! Celebrating the rich legacy of our nation with #AzadiKaAmrutMahotsav, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji @NHAI_Official successfully completed a Guinness World Record (@GWR)."