NHA Generates 55% of Target Revenue in First Half of Fiscal Year
Posted 4 mins ago by ProPK Staff
The National Highway Authority (NHA) has generated Rs. 21.617 billion of revenue in the first half (July-December) of 2020-21 from various sources, which is 55 percent of the target of Rs. 39.044 billion for the entire fiscal year.
NHA generated Rs. 14.291 billion in the first half from toll income against the target of Rs. 22.144 billion for the entire fiscal year. Further Rs. 535 million has been generated from income from weigh station during July-December (2020-21) against the target of Rs. 900 million for the fiscal year 2020-21.
It earned Rs. 2.462 billion from police fines during the first half against the target of Rs. 5.500 billion for the entire fiscal year. NHA earned Rs 1.292 billion from ROW during the first half of the current financial year against the target of Rs. 2 billion for the entire fiscal year.
Further Rs. 3.036 billion was earned from other sources during the first half of the current financial year against the target of Rs 8.5 billion for the entire fiscal year.
It was revealed that the entire collection from toll collection is being spent on the maintenance of road networks. However, NHA faces a shortfall in covering the maintenance of road networks.
+++++++++++++++++
Posted 4 mins ago by ProPK Staff
The National Highway Authority (NHA) has generated Rs. 21.617 billion of revenue in the first half (July-December) of 2020-21 from various sources, which is 55 percent of the target of Rs. 39.044 billion for the entire fiscal year.
NHA generated Rs. 14.291 billion in the first half from toll income against the target of Rs. 22.144 billion for the entire fiscal year. Further Rs. 535 million has been generated from income from weigh station during July-December (2020-21) against the target of Rs. 900 million for the fiscal year 2020-21.
It earned Rs. 2.462 billion from police fines during the first half against the target of Rs. 5.500 billion for the entire fiscal year. NHA earned Rs 1.292 billion from ROW during the first half of the current financial year against the target of Rs. 2 billion for the entire fiscal year.
Further Rs. 3.036 billion was earned from other sources during the first half of the current financial year against the target of Rs 8.5 billion for the entire fiscal year.
It was revealed that the entire collection from toll collection is being spent on the maintenance of road networks. However, NHA faces a shortfall in covering the maintenance of road networks.
NHA Generates 55% of Target Revenue in First Half of Fiscal Year
The National Highway Authority (NHA) has generated Rs. 21.617 billion of revenue in the first half (July-December) of 2020-21 from
propakistani.pk