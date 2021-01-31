NHA Approves Construction Project of Hoshab-Awaran Section of M-8
The National Highway Authority (NHA) Executive Board has approved the award of works for the construction of the Hoshab-Awaran section (146 km) of the M-8 project.
The project will be carried at Rs. 14.57 billion against the engineers’ estimates of Rs. 18.6 billion.
The meeting of the NHA Executive Board held with Chairman NHA, Capt. (Retd.) Sikander Qayyum, in the chair, approved the project.
According to the official documents regarding the project, the construction work has been divided into two packages.
Package-IA is 73.5 km and awarded to the lowest evaluated bidder Maqbool-Calsons JV at their evaluated bid price of Rs. 7.334 billion.
The newspaper report said that it is 19.59 percent below the engineer’s estimate of Rs. 9.12 billion based on CSR-2014.
The package 1B is 72.5 km and will be awarded to the lowest evaluated bidder KACNIC-RMS-RA JV at their evaluated bid price of Rs. 7.249 billion, which is 23.89 percent below the engineer’s estimate of Rs. 9.525 billion based on Composite Schedule of Rate (CSR)-2014, the newspaper report mentioned.
Additionally, the board also approved extension in services of already onboard staff of HRTC (24 Nos.) for one year period on the same terms and conditions.
However, this will be the final extension in the service of the contractual staff of HRTC.
The NHA Executive Board approved the award of works for dualization of Kuchlac–Zhob Section of N-50, Package-III: KM 130+00 to KM 180+00 (Qila Saifullah to Nasai) 50 KM to SMADBShahrukh-MBC (JV), the lowest bidder at their bid price of Rs. 6.654 billion, which is 37.02 percent below the engineer’s estimate of Rs. 10.566 billion based on CSR-2014, official documents revealed.
