INGOs be told of reasons for their non-registration: Senate body

to inform international non-government organisations (INGO) the reasons why they could not be registered.

He said the INGOs were working beyond their mandate. They were asked to improve their working remaining in their mandate and then apply for registration after six months.

No INGO had been banned

After thorough scrutiny, 72 INGOs were granted permission to continue their functioning and only 27 were asked to apply for registration,

he said.

Parents present in the meeting appealed to the committee to take notice of the way the management of private schools harassed them for not paying a high fee.