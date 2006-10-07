What's new

NFL likely to play games in Germany, South America

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

The NFL’s international expansion plans were a significant part of Tuesday’s announcement of 17-game seasons, and games appear to be coming to Germany and South America.


NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell mentioned both Germany and South America on a call to announce the addition of a 17th game. The most likely South American country to host an NFL game would be Brazil.

The NFL has long had eyes on Germany for several reasons: It’s a big, wealthy country. It has a large English-speaking population. And American football has a fan base there, including many fans who supported the German teams in the now-defunct NFL Europe league (which also operated under the names World League of American Football and NFL Europa).

Beginning in 2022, the NFL will require four teams every year to give up a home game to play internationally, and additional teams may volunteer to play international games.

Starting in 2005, the NFL has played four regular-season games in Mexico City, six in Toronto and 28 in London. International games will only increase in the years ahead.

https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2021/03/31/nfl-likely-to-play-games-in-germany-south-america/
 
Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

WOOOORRLD SERIES

Where only fat Americans tune in with their beer and junk food. Lmao 😆😆
You should try going against Aussies and New Zealanders them aborigines will whoop your American behinds.
 
