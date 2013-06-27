NFAK heart breaking voice

SecularNationalist
Feb 21, 2015
Who need drugs when we have NFAK?
This is real music which is unfortunately no longer produced. These days it's all nautanki from Bollywood India side and auto tune effects. Auto tune cannot replace the quality and pleasure of natural voice which comes after years of riyaz and practice.
There will be no other Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.
