Nexter Leclerc XLR main battle tank

Leclerc_XLR_Scorpion_MBT_main_battle_tank_France_French_Army_Nexter_Systems_008.jpg


The Leclerc XLR tank is a modernized version of the French-made main battle tank (MBT) designed and manufactured by the French company Nexter Systems. .

The Leclerc XLR turret is equipped with an automatic loading system that contains 22 rounds of ready-made ammunition that is usually loaded from the outside through a small hatch in the rear of the turret. The new Leclerc will be able to fire two main types of 120mm ammunition, the Armor-Piercing APFSDS Fin-Stabilized Discarding-Sabot with a muzzle velocity of 1790 m/s and HEAT (High Explosive Anti-Tank) projectiles with a muzzle velocity of 1100 m/s, both of which have a semi-combustible cartridge case containing a solid double-base propellant.

leclerc_xlr_eurosatory_2018 (7).JPG


The Leclerc XLR has been upgraded with a new armor package that includes additional modular armor on the hull and turret. The front of the hull side is protected by thick passive armour, while the rear is fitted with wire cage armor to protect the engine compartment from RPG attacks.


 
