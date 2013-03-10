What's new

Next World War: SAARC will survive. Rest of the world will collapse.

Bagheera

Bagheera

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 16, 2013
4,920
-50
1,598
Country
India
Location
India
In the coming World War, the SAARC countries of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will survive and thrive. The rest of the world will collapse and bear the brunt of the great war. While there will be an unprecedented amount of destruction elsewhere, the eight countries of South Asia will enjoy peace and emerge unscathed with some minor scratches. Even the slight scratches are doubtful. It's reminiscent of how Genghis Khan went on a rampage throughout Eurasia but somehow spared South Asia. Most regions of the world - Europe, Americas, Down Under, Middle East, East Asia, you name it - will be affected by the third World War. But South Asia would be insulated from the upheavals. For South Asians, it would be business as usual with people occasionally chatting over tea about world affairs. Isn't this what happened during first two world wars? History repeats/rhymes. How exactly will it happen? It will be described in below post. But before we learn let us bring it to attention of members by tagging.

- PRTP GWD
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

fatman17
CHAOS IN SOUTH ASIA - On the Brink
Replies
11
Views
2K
fatman17
fatman17
kobiraaz
PAPER: Indo-Bangla Relation- A Strategic Analysis
Replies
3
Views
2K
Kaniska
K
Pasban
War and the Conquest of Eurasia
Replies
1
Views
1K
below_freezing
below_freezing
MBI Munshi
Indo-Bangla Relation: A Strategic Analysis
Replies
1
Views
2K
white_pawn
white_pawn
Salahuddin
Musharraf won't depart before putting a final nail in Pakistan's coffin
Replies
11
Views
1K
Spring Onion
Spring Onion

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom