NEXT? West Cease Assets & Grab Accounts Of Leaders, Rulers & People

Is Pakistani Rulers, Politicians, Military Men, Soldiers', Bureaucrats, & all the Pakistani Puppets' Assets and Money "NEXT" on Target?
EU freezes Syrian bank's assets over regime crackdown
Posted Thursday, October 13 2011 at 16:34
The European Union decided on Thursday takes the assets of the Commercial Bank of Syria, in a new set of sanctions over the Syrian regime's brutal crackdown of protesters, diplomats said.
"Today's decision is a direct consequence of the appalling and brutal campaign the Syrian regime is waging against its own people," said EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton.
"Our measures are not aimed at the Syrian people, but aim to deprive the regime of financial revenues and the support base necessary to maintain the repression," she said.
An EU statement said the 27-nation bloc had agreed to freeze the assets of an entity that "financially supports the regime."
The statement did not name the entity, but diplomats said it was the Commercial Bank of Syria, which was already sanctioned by the United States in August over its alleged financing of Syrian missiles and unconventional weapons.
The sanctions will be published in the EU Official Journal on Friday. It will bring the number of Syrian entities targeted by an EU asset freeze to 19.
It is the eighth round of sanctions imposed by the EU against the regime of President Bashar al-Assad.
The EU has prohibited the delivery of bank notes to the Syrian central bank, and banned oil imports and investments in the oil sector.
Reports indicate that frozen assets of the Gaddafi family stand at around $150 billion (LE 894.75 billion). That, in addition to $110 billion (LE 655.27 billion) of foreign reserves as well as 144 tons of gold provides post-Gaddafi Libya with a solid financial position.
It also imposed an EU travel ban and assets freeze on Assad and his closest associates.
http://www.nation.co.ke/News/world/EU+free...816/-/d5putz/-/
Egypt Mubarak's £40 million in the U.K.
CAIRO: Youm has exclusively obtained a file from the U.K. Foreign and Commonwealth office confirming that the United Kingdom froze £40 million in assets belonging to figures of Egypt’s former regime.
The document was sent to Mostafa Ragab, the head of Egyptians' UK Association which follows smuggled Egyptian money, to confirm freezing the assets.
"EU Ministers agreed on 21 March to freeze the assets of a number of individuals. Including the former President – Hosni Mubarak - and his Family, identified by the Egyptian authorities as being responsible for the misappropriation of state funds. These measures entered into force on 22 March," the document stated.
"We have frozen more than £ 40 million in the UK under the EU asset freeze. Nationally, we have reminded financial institutions in the UK of their obligations must do extra checks on senior overseas government figures they deal with. If there is any suspicion they must report it immediately to the Serious Organised Crime Agency. The Treasury, the Financial Services Authority and other regulators are talking to businesses on a regular basis about the risks from recent events in the Middle East and North African," the document added.
London property belonging to toppled dictators Muammar Gaddafi of Libya, Hosni Mubarak of Egypt, and Zine El Abidine Ben Ali of Tunisia, was seized soon after their removal from power.
The document also revealed that the U.K. adheres to repay $200,000 as support to the democratic transition amid the upcoming elections.
Goto the below links to see a photo copy of the document:
http://www.youm7.com/images/issuehtm/image...amwal1510/2.jpg
http://www.youm7.com/images/issuehtm/image...amwal1510/1.jpg
Syrian rulers' global property empire 'up for sale'
Nabila Ramdani
6 Oct 2011
London News | London Evening Standard - London's newspaper
A property empire including London flats and houses is being sold off and turned into hard cash by the dictators running Syria, it emerged today.
It is thought to include a £10million townhouse in Mayfair bought by Rifaat al-Assad, the so-called "Butcher of Hama", who allegedly led a massacre of up to 40,000 people in 1982.
Asma al-Assad, the glamorous Syrian first lady, is a UK passport holder who was born and raised in London, where her parents still live, and where she still owns homes.
Her husband, Bashar al-Assad, is leading a ruthless and bloody campaign against pro-democracy campaigners inspired by the Arab Spring revolutions.
The selling-off of the property is significant because it suggests that the al-Assads are liquidating assets in case they are forced out of power.
London property belonging to toppled dictators Muammar Gaddafi of Libya, Hosni Mubarak of Egypt, and Zine El Abidine Ben Ali of Tunisia, was seized soon after their removal from power.
French satirical and current affairs magazine Charlie Hebdo today said that Rifaat, Bashar's uncle, "has sold off his huge property portfolio in the United States, London, Spain and France", with the clan wanting to "liquidate" their overseas homes "as quickly as possible".
The magazine, which has obtained official documents confirming the transactions, says that two huge lots belonging to the Al-Assads in Puerto Banus, the marina town on Spain's Costa del Sol, are on the market for up to £600million. Even this figure has been discounted by many millions, suggesting that the al-Assads are eager to get rid of the property as quickly as possible.
"Dozens" of apartments in Paris - a traditional home-from-home for wealthy tyrants - are also being sold, together with an estate in Bessancourt, north of Paris, according to the magazine.
Asma al-Assad, 36, was said to have been spending time in London with her three children as the turmoil in Syria intensified.
Her father, Fawaz Akhras, a consultant cardiologist, and mother Sahar, a former diplomat, live in a family home in Acton.
Rifaat al-Assad, 73, the former vice president of Syria, moved into a Georgian house off Park Lane in 2009.
He has never been indicted by an international court for the Hama massacre in 1982. There are numerous independent accounts of his alleged involvement, but he has denied the claims.
http://www.thisislondon.co.uk/standard/art...e-for-defeat.do
