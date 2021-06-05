'Next time I’m in the White House… no more dinners with Zuckerberg’: Trump blasts Facebook ban, drops MASSIVE 2024 run hint Former US President Donald Trump has lashed out at Facebook for extending his suspension from the platform to two years. While criticizing the site’s “censoring”, Trump also strongly signaled a 2024 run for the White House.

A big hint Trump wants to run 2024 and by the way whoever said the US has democracy and freedom of speech they will be disappointed how a US President lost his voice when all US Big Tech Social Platforms banned him.