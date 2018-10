Politics of needle stings. forcing them to close earlier than italian shops gives them economic disadvantage.



Thats how far right politics work. Step by step. Next step is higher taxation.



If i have 2 shops here and want buy something 22:00, the italia shop gets the business.



In 1933 Hitler also first started to force shops of a group of people earlier. One year later the shops were closed completly and well you know how this went on and on.



We do something. When its doen we start next step. Step by step we move the fence forward.









Our country, our rules. The italian people want ethnic minority shops to close earlier. Thats democracy.

Click to expand...