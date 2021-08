Never in my lifetime, I have seen such a miraculous string of conquests, it's like a city or a province every hour or less. Nevertheless, the Taliban had a stopover in Asadabad and are now rushing towards Jalalabad. Jalalabad is a very vital city as it links to Torkham on one side and has a good road to Kabul built by Pakistan. The fall of Jalalabad will seize all the vital land trade routes to Kabul.