Next step for Imran Khan -- rally > jalsa > DHARNAAA @ D-chowk >> Adiala all the way

So, Imran is back in opposition, back full circle. Now what should be his next strategy ?? As Dr. Moeed Pirzada pointed out he should burn his boats. Agitation of the highest order must be in order.He should start from small rallies to big jalsas within a month and sometime after Eid, go full commando with Dharna at D-chowk.He should not mind getting arrested , infact getting arrested is exactly what his politics need. Every moment he spends a free man, not causing a massive a migraine for Shobaaz , will hurt his political stance. Get elections announced like tomorrow.