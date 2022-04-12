What's new

Next step for Imran Khan -- rally > jalsa > DHARNAAA @ D-chowk >> Adiala all the way

White privilege

So, Imran is back in opposition, back full circle. Now what should be his next strategy ?? As Dr. Moeed Pirzada pointed out he should burn his boats. Agitation of the highest order must be in order.He should start from small rallies to big jalsas within a month and sometime after Eid, go full commando with Dharna at D-chowk.He should not mind getting arrested , infact getting arrested is exactly what his politics need. Every moment he spends a free man, not causing a massive a migraine for Shobaaz , will hurt his political stance. Get elections announced like tomorrow.
 
Salaam


The problem is the may june july august heat. You can't have a dharna in these months where day time temperature could read mid-late 40s°c range with high humidity. Rallies and other agitation moves that don't require prolonged stay should be considered for these months.
 
12thPlayer

Salaam


The problem is the may june july august heat. You can't have a dharna in these months where day time temperature could read mid-late 40s°c range with high humidity. Rallies and other agitation moves that don't require prolonged stay should be considered for these months.
LOL Azadi bhi chahiye aur woh bhi in AC?
 
So, Imran is back in opposition, back full circle. Now what should be his next strategy ?? As Dr. Moeed Pirzada pointed out he should burn his boats. Agitation of the highest order must be in order.He should start from small rallies to big jalsas within a month and sometime after Eid, go full commando with Dharna at D-chowk.He should not mind getting arrested , infact getting arrested is exactly what his politics need. Every moment he spends a free man, not causing a massive a migraine for Shobaaz , will hurt his political stance. Get elections announced like tomorrow.
He is getting old. Already 70. It will not be easy after enjoying PM seat and protocol.

Haha
 
Salaam

I'm sure you can sit in the july sun without proper arrangements for months on end but the majority of people who are likely to make up the numbers can't. Arrangements would need to be made.

Logistics have to be considered before any campaign.
 
White privilege

This was the problem with him and his crowd in previous dharna as well, consistency. He would take time outs back to Bani Gala and back again. But that was a lesser cause and more personal. But this foreign intervention is a grand cause and his stature has too multiplied by n times.Let's see....
 

