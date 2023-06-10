Next PM of Pakistan

I want IK to sort out the problems with the establishment and come back to power. We need someone who wants to bring major reforms in to the EC, governmental, political system, bring reforms in to the police, judiciary, health. But realistically it will be Shabaz Sharif/Nawaz Sharif again. They will make an alliance with IPP, JUI, Pmlq, Bap, MqmP to come to power, including PPP if needed.