Next PM of Pakistan

Next PM of pakistan 2023

  • 1-bilawal Bhutto

    Votes: 6 66.7%

  • 2- JTK

    Votes: 1 11.1%

  • 3- maryum Nawaz

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4- shahbaz Sharif

    Votes: 2 22.2%
  • Total voters
    9
PakAlp

PakAlp

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
3,245
6
4,627
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I want IK to sort out the problems with the establishment and come back to power. We need someone who wants to bring major reforms in to the EC, governmental, political system, bring reforms in to the police, judiciary, health. But realistically it will be Shabaz Sharif/Nawaz Sharif again. They will make an alliance with IPP, JUI, Pmlq, Bap, MqmP to come to power, including PPP if needed.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
21,600
9
22,965
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
PakAlp said:
I want IK to sort out the problems with the establishment and come back to power. We need someone who wants to bring major reforms in to the EC, governmental, political system, bring reforms in to the police, judiciary, health. But realistically it will be Shabaz Sharif/Nawaz Sharif again. They will make an alliance with IPP, JUI, Pmlq, Bap, MqmP to come to power, including PPP if needed.
Click to expand...
Bilawal or JTK

I HOPE it's JTK he can bring a lot of investment and growth
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
21,600
9
22,965
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Screenshot_20230609_125328_Google.jpg
 
Meengla

Meengla

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 1, 2009
6,649
22
10,786
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
My guess: Shahbaz Sharif. My least favorites: Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif.

Apparently, the IPP in the mix can be the factor between PMLN and PPP.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

