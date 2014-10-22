NEXT PM of PAKISTAN (awami jamhori)

ziaulislam
You need to ask the people of FATA what they wantI am utterly disappointed at Imran Khan, I'd rather have a corrupt Pakistan than a Pakistan where TTP and their Likes were given aam Mafi and let them run the affairs in remote places of Pakistan, I am seeing a much more brutal TTP occupation of FATA areas as they are regrouping fast under the current leadership.
TTP had nothing to do with corruption nor they care, they are corrupt themselves, TTP was formed by the criminals and Terrorists, and these Days our Civil military leadership are trying to give them French kiss, and literally walk all over the 80,000 shaheeds who died by the hands of these scums.It was the corruption & lack of capability in Pakistan and TTP could be rooted out in past 10 years.
Now shall we spend next 10 years in the situation where 7 - 10 FC soldiers getting killed every month? If we could not finish TTP in last 10 years then how many more lives are we willing to give up in next 10 years?
Constant threats and deaths or peace
TTP must end by any means necessary and that mean should also include talks, bombing and hunting
Its easy for ultranationalist to slam him but i jave personally seen people in camps and people losing their loves one to mortars, arterllery bombing(our bombs) and drones(with our own alloeance/ consensus
My vote is far nani
Second surprise can be aseefa
Hamaza can drool all he want aint happening
Sir, I am thinking the same for last few months. جس دن بس میں ہوا، اس دن سب سے پہلے یہاں کی نیشینلٹیی چھوڑنی۔ صرف لیڈران ہی نہیں، بحیثیت قوم بھی ہم جاہل، کرپٹ، حرامخور، جھوٹے، اور بیغیرت ہیں۔ نا کوئی moral standards ہیں اور نا ethics کا اتاپتا ان کو۔اگر ایسے لوگوں کو وزیر اعظم بنانا ہے تو میرا صرف ایک سوال ہے
پاکستانی کی نیشنلٹی کینسل کرانے کا طریقہ کار کیا ہے کونسے ڈاکومنٹ چاہیے ہوتے ہیں اور پراسس کا ٹائم کتنا ہوتا ہے؟
An Army that has no balls to launch a Offensive conventional operation will do anything radical ? no i doubt it , Our Army and Govt is once again doing the same mistake of repeating BS like we can talk with animals, there is no use and only benefit will go to TTP and their likes, TTP only understand one language, Carpet bomb that entire area.That's what TTP want you to think that they want them so you can break them off and they can join into Afghanistan so India can point the finger and say HEY I TOLD YOU SO.
Only solution is to offer peace talks, and if all else fails; we can always turn the place into a glass parking lot. Will probably be habitable again in a couple decades.