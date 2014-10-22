What's new

NEXT PM of PAKISTAN (awami jamhori)

Next PM of pakistan 2023

  • 1- Maryum safdar & Nawaz (a.k.a nani)

    Votes: 6 6.0%

  • 2- Junaid Safdar & Nawaz (a.k.a atif aslam)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3- Bilawal zardari & Bhutto (a.k.a baby bilawal)

    Votes: 5 5.0%

  • 4- Aseefa zardari & bhutto (a.k.a angelia jolie)

    Votes: 1 1.0%

  • 5- Mr.Zubair (a.k.a shirtless guy)

    Votes: 1 1.0%

  • 6- Hamza shehbaz(a.k.a chamcha)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 7- Nawaz sharif (dilon ka Pm)

    Votes: 3 3.0%

  • 8-Imran khan(sub sey bara choor & inparh na ihal)

    Votes: 84 84.0%
  • Total voters
    100
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

BANNED
Apr 22, 2010
16,628
10
16,452
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
file-photo-1596746452-1393.jpg


621945_28265211.jpg


gettyimages-117846024-612x612.jpg

britain-asif-zardari-aug-2009-shutterstock-editorial-8446098a.jpg

images (2).jpeg
download.jpeg

download (1).jpeg

maxresdefault.jpg

My favourite quotes

بدترین جمہوری حکومت سب سے بہتر ڈکٹیٹر شپ سے اچھی "
"ہوتی ہے

جمہورییت سب سے بڑا بدلہ ہے

اقوال زرداری صاحب
britain-asif-zardari-aug-2009-shutterstock-editorial-8446098a.jpg
 

Attachments

Goritoes

Goritoes

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
3,076
0
4,724
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
I am utterly disappointed at Imran Khan, I'd rather have a corrupt Pakistan than a Pakistan where TTP and their Likes were given aam Mafi and let them run the affairs in remote places of Pakistan, I am seeing a much more brutal TTP occupation of FATA areas as they are regrouping fast under the current leadership.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

BANNED
Apr 22, 2010
16,628
10
16,452
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Goritoes said:
I am utterly disappointed at Imran Khan, I'd rather have a corrupt Pakistan than a Pakistan where TTP and their Likes were given aam Mafi and let them run the affairs in remote places of Pakistan, I am seeing a much more brutal TTP occupation of FATA areas as they are regrouping fast under the current leadership.
Click to expand...
You need to ask the people of FATA what they want

Constant threats and deaths or peace

TTP must end by any means necessary and that mean should also include talks, bombing and hunting
Its easy for ultranationalist to slam him but i jave personally seen people in camps and people losing their loves one to mortars, arterllery bombing(our bombs) and drones(with our own alloeance/ consensus
My vote is far nani
Second surprise can be aseefa

Hamaza can drool all he want aint happening
:cheesy::cheesy:
 
Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

FULL MEMBER
Nov 7, 2019
464
0
734
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Goritoes said:
I'd rather have a corrupt Pakistan than a Pakistan where TTP and their Likes were given aam Mafi and let them run the affairs in remote places of Pakistan, I
Click to expand...

It was the corruption & lack of capability in Pakistan and TTP could be rooted out in past 10 years.

Now shall we spend next 10 years in the situation where 7 - 10 FC soldiers getting killed every month? If we could not finish TTP in last 10 years then how many more lives are we willing to give up in next 10 years?
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
3,076
0
4,724
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Crimson Blue said:
It was the corruption & lack of capability in Pakistan and TTP could be rooted out in past 10 years.

Now shall we spend next 10 years in the situation where 7 - 10 FC soldiers getting killed every month? If we could not finish TTP in last 10 years then how many more lives are we willing to give up in next 10 years?
Click to expand...
TTP had nothing to do with corruption nor they care, they are corrupt themselves, TTP was formed by the criminals and Terrorists, and these Days our Civil military leadership are trying to give them French kiss, and literally walk all over the 80,000 shaheeds who died by the hands of these scums.
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
3,076
0
4,724
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
ziaulislam said:
You need to ask the people of FATA what they want

Constant threats and deaths or peace

TTP must end by any means necessary and that mean should also include talks, bombing and hunting
Its easy for ultranationalist to slam him but i jave personally seen people in camps and people losing their loves one to mortars, arterllery bombing(our bombs) and drones(with our own alloeance/ consensus
My vote is far nani
Second surprise can be aseefa

Hamaza can drool all he want aint happening
:cheesy::cheesy:
Click to expand...
If FATA people want TTP and their likes they are most welcome to have them, but lets then break the FATA from Pakistan so the rest of Pakistan can finally be at peace.
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2009
4,328
0
5,533
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Goritoes said:
If FATA people want TTP and their likes they are most welcome to have them, but lets then break the FATA from Pakistan so the rest of Pakistan can finally be at peace.
Click to expand...
That's what TTP want you to think that they want them so you can break them off and they can join into Afghanistan so India can point the finger and say HEY I TOLD YOU SO.

Only solution is to offer peace talks, and if all else fails; we can always turn the place into a glass parking lot. Will probably be habitable again in a couple decades.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
62,233
2
124,588
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
اگر ایسے لوگوں کو وزیر اعظم بنانا ہے تو میرا صرف ایک سوال ہے

پاکستانی کی نیشنلٹی کینسل کرانے کا طریقہ کار کیا ہے کونسے ڈاکومنٹ چاہیے ہوتے ہیں اور پراسس کا ٹائم کتنا ہوتا ہے؟
 
Super Falcon

Super Falcon

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 3, 2008
14,528
-4
5,606
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Imran khan miserable failed blind idiot patwaris specialy stupid woman who dont understand ecnomics democracy hese idiots voted blindly just because he is handsome

He ditched us in that hole where ewe cannot recover ever
Civil war is in the corner due to inflation richer is getting rich every passing day
 
Hareeb

Hareeb

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 9, 2016
2,222
1
3,219
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Imran Khan said:
اگر ایسے لوگوں کو وزیر اعظم بنانا ہے تو میرا صرف ایک سوال ہے

پاکستانی کی نیشنلٹی کینسل کرانے کا طریقہ کار کیا ہے کونسے ڈاکومنٹ چاہیے ہوتے ہیں اور پراسس کا ٹائم کتنا ہوتا ہے؟
Click to expand...
Sir, I am thinking the same for last few months. جس دن بس میں ہوا، اس دن سب سے پہلے یہاں کی نیشینلٹیی چھوڑنی۔ صرف لیڈران ہی نہیں، بحیثیت قوم بھی ہم جاہل، کرپٹ، حرامخور، جھوٹے، اور بیغیرت ہیں۔ نا کوئی moral standards ہیں اور نا ethics کا اتاپتا ان کو۔

Any sane person would not like to see his children growing up in this society.
This is not the Pakistan Jinnah had hoped for and never will be.
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
2,766
-33
1,638
Country
India
Location
India
General musharraf was better than all these political leaders including Imran khan.

He was having better and strong image at the international forums.

You should go with Imran khan only and expect better results after 2-3 years.. Give him atleast 10 years.
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
3,076
0
4,724
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Enigma SIG said:
That's what TTP want you to think that they want them so you can break them off and they can join into Afghanistan so India can point the finger and say HEY I TOLD YOU SO.

Only solution is to offer peace talks, and if all else fails; we can always turn the place into a glass parking lot. Will probably be habitable again in a couple decades.
Click to expand...
An Army that has no balls to launch a Offensive conventional operation will do anything radical ? no i doubt it , Our Army and Govt is once again doing the same mistake of repeating BS like we can talk with animals, there is no use and only benefit will go to TTP and their likes, TTP only understand one language, Carpet bomb that entire area.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

cb4
Nawaz stops opposition from toppling K-P govt
2
Replies
27
Views
2K
Jzaib
Jzaib

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom