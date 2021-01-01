What's new

Next phase of CPEC to include agricultural sector: PM

Next phase of CPEC to include agricultural sector: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the next phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would lay emphasis on the agricultural sector.

Speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad, the premier regretted that the previous government had ignored the sector. "Pakistan is an agricultural country," he stressed.

PM Imran Khan said the government was working with the Chinese officials on increasing agricultural products and using their methods. "The next phase of the CPEC includes boosting the agricultural sector."


Learning from China

The premier once again admired China for its strategies and asserted that the Chinese model of development suits Pakistan's needs the best.

"If we can learn from any one country in the world, it is China. Their development model suits Pakistan the best," he said. "The speed with which China developed in the last 30 years is something we can learn from."

He added that Beijing had managed to prove that poverty alleviation is true development.



Relocation of Chinese industries to Pakistan

The premier said the government was keen on the relocation of Chinese industries to Pakistan "just like Vietnam".

"For this purpose, we have launched special economic zones (SEZs). Next, we aim to convince them to export from Pakistan."

The premier said no government had tried to boost exports in the past 50 years. "This is why we have to go to the International Monetary Fund - when our imports outweigh exports and create a current account deficit."

PM Imran Khan said the government would hold discussions with the Chinese officials on increasing exports in the short term. "Pakistan has great potential," he stressed.


2021 will be the year for Pakistan's economic growth

The prime minister said 2021 would be a year of economic growth, emphasising that the country was already moving in the right direction as essential industries increased productivity.

Giving an example of the construction sector, PM Imran Khan said an increase in cement sales was a clear sign that construction activity is on the rise.

He said the textile industry too was producing at full capacity for the first time in many years, resulting in a "shortage of labour" in the sector.



Next phase of CPEC to include agricultural sector: PM Imran Khan

PM Imran Khan says Chinese model of development suits Pakistan the best
Is there any time period after which pakistan will start earning from this project. Please don't troll 🙏
. Please don't troll 🙏
 
CPEC to boost Pakistan economy through agriculture, industrialization


By Xinhua
Jan 3, 2021
by Misbah Saba Malik, Tang Binghui

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan's economy will get a boost under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which will enable the country to enhance industrial and agriculture production besides improving its connectivity to regional countries, Chairman of the country's CPEC Authority said.

The first phase of CPEC has filled the voids of the infrastructure of Pakistan, with primary focus on energy and communication infrastructure, and the second phase will be more about passing the benefits of CPEC to the general public of the country by creating employment and investment opportunities through initiation of industrialization and broadening the scope of agriculture sector, the Chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa said in an interview with Chinese media on Friday.

"We will increase our exports, and it will be a big boost to our economy. And similarly, when we go into agriculture, this is going to benefit maximum people by creating more employment and enhancing the yields of the crops of the farmers ... CPEC is a project which will eventually benefit the people of Pakistan," he said.

Briefing about Pakistan's plan to boost industrialization process under CPEC, he said the authority identified nine special economic zones in which they will invite investors from all over the world to set up or relocate their industry, enabling the country to increase its exports.

He said his country was affected by COVID-19, but the pandemic did not had any impact on CPEC projects which kept on working at full swing and no project was halted, adding that the Chinese working on CPEC in Pakistan came to the country on chartered planes to complete the ongoing projects.

Talking about the improving connectivity with regional countries under CPEC, Bajwa said that freights from Afghanistan have already started coming to Gwadar port, and central Asian countries have also approached the Pakistani Commerce Ministry to let them move their freights via Gwadar.

"Gwadar port has great potential, a huge potential for trans-shipment ... It is going to open up so many avenues ... So many new companies are approaching us and the relevant ministries to start the trading via Gwadar."

On the forthcoming railway project Main Line-1 (ML-1) under the framework of CPEC, he said the project will not only enhance connectivity within Pakistan, but will also connect it with other regional countries and with their railways.

"It will open up this entire region for a great economic boom. We see a very bright future and very bright prospects for CPEC. Its dividends are not only for Pakistan and its people, but for the people of the entire region."
The ML-1 project is the rehabilitation and upgradation of the 1,872-km railway track between Karachi and Peshawar.

He added that through (ML-1), connectivity with the regional countries and movement of freights to and from the regional countries will not only integrate the region but also bring more lasting peace and boost economic development economies in the regional countries.

"I can assure that the people of Pakistan and the government have a very clear vision, that there is nothing which can stop or disrupt the progress of CPEC. CPEC is for the future of this country. Our economic future is linked with our iron brother China. Therefore, it will progress ... nothing will be able to disrupt or slow down the progress of CPEC."

He also lauded China for its support to enable Pakistan to handle COVID-19 at the initial stage of the outbreak, recalling the time when the Pakistani president visited China during the peak of pandemic to show support to China, and the Chinese government, companies and people helped Pakistan by sending bulk of medical equipment to fight against the viral disease after the pandemic outbreak in the country.
 
CPEC doesn't already include agricultural sector? WTF? What have they been doing all this time?
 
Agriculture sector is being linked to CPEC to facilitate farming community: PM

  • Imran says Pakistan is heading towards modern agriculture and the use of new technology will help curb corruption in the sector
  • The government is taking help from the private sector to facilitate the farming community and carry out experiments to boost agriculture, says premier

Fahad Zulfikar
26 Apr 2021


(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan is heading towards modern agriculture and the use of new technology will help curb corruption in the sector.

Addressing the Kisan card distribution ceremony in Multan on Monday, Imran said that the agriculture sector is being linked with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. "Farmers are the backbone of the country," the PM remarked.

He stated that the government is taking help from the private sector to facilitate the farming community and carry out experiments to boost agriculture. "We have sought support from China in the field of agriculture," he said.

The premier highlighted that the government will provide relief to farmers in case the crops are destroyed.

The progress of farmers will ultimately uplift the country. The premier said the farmers of wheat earned Rs500 billion for their crops and the rate of the wheat crop increased by Rs500 during the so far tenure of the incumbent government.
 
Pakistan's soybean intercropping to boost agriculture sector

May 9, 2021

Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), Athar Mehboob visited demonstration of maize-soybean strip intercropping technology at Khairpur Tamewali, Bahawalpur, and said that Pakistan needs to learn from China to boost growth in agriculture sector. He thanked Chinese technology’s successful localization in the country, and expressed gratitude to Professor Yang Wenyu of Sichuan Agricultural University.

ISLAMABAD: Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Athar Mehboob visited demonstration of maize-soybean strip intercropping technology at Khairpur Tamewali, Bahawalpur.
According to China Economic Net (CEN), he explored all the demonstrative plots to check both crops’ growth and greenness. “We need to learn from our Chinese brothers how they modernize their agriculture and how they increase the yields with less resource,” he said.

Seeing Chinese agricultural technology’s successful localization in Pakistan, “here I want to say thanks to the Chinese President Xi Jinping who introduced China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Pakistan,” Athar Mehboob said.

He also expressed gratitude to Professor Yang Wenyu of Sichuan Agricultural University, and Dr. Gu Wenliang, Agricultural Commissioner, Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, for their generous support.
Dr Gu twitted about the visit that “I also have full confidence that this technology would change the edible oil production in Pakistan soon.” “We desperately want to sign MoUs with Chinese universities to learn from their high-yielding experience. We are ready to provide all the facilities to Chinese professors and scientists if they are interested to do any research in Pakistan.
 
This can’t come fast enough. At the very least Pakistan need to be able to raise enough crops to feed into value added industries and raise enough revenue to lower consumer prices for things like food staples.

Pakistan needs high yield seeds that are disease and drought resistant and don’t have repressive patent protections.
 
CPEC is not a commercial company that will start earning, most CPEC projects are focused on basic and social needs like power generation, communication, transport infrastructure, etc their payback is in the form of better lives for common Pakistani citizens.

Commercial projects would also come online in due course




Aryeih Leib said:
Is there any time period after which pakistan will start earning from this project. Please don't troll 🙏
. Please don't troll 🙏
Click to expand...
 
