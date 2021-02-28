Next Generation Squad Weapon: Automatic Rifle | Shooting, Field Strip, and Performance | Textron

This review is of a prototype for military use only, and is not commercially available. Last fall, we gave everyone a seek peek at Textron's submission for the NGSW contract; including the battle rifle and squad automatic rifle. The video was just a overview and left everyone asking to see more, like field stripping and loading/firing.You asked and we listened. The NGSW contract was down selected to three companies... of course, like everyone, we wanted to see first hand what the next generation will look like. Textron Systems gave us a rare first look at their system; allowing us to film 48 hours of the Tactical Rifleman Instructors putting both their battle rifle and automatic rifle (SAW) through a series of extremely impressive tests. This video, we are going to dig a little deeper into the Automatic Rifle (replacement for the SAW). THis puppy is lighter than the current SAW, is select-fire, and hits with more energy than a M240 with this new 6.8 ammo.This 6.8mm CT system is awesome. While the actual capabilities are confidential, we tried to capture the spirit of the capabilities in this video. We hope you enjoy the video as much as we enjoyed filming it. We also want to thank Textron and the US Army for allowing us to share this 6.8mm NGSW system with our viewers. Strength & Honor, TR.