What's new

Next-gen night vision in development with Elbit Systems and DARPA

D

dani191

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 10, 2017
4,110
-9
1,348
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
  1. me
  2. Radar/EW
  3. Sensors
  4. Next-gen night vision in development with Elbit Systems and DARPA

Next-gen night vision in development with Elbit Systems and DARPA​

News
April 12, 2022

EMMA HELFRICH

Technology Editor
Military Embedded Systems
LinkedInTwitterFacebookEmailMorePrint
1649787362.jpeg
Department of Defense photo.

FORT WORTH, Texas. Elbit Systems of America has partnered with Physical Sciences Inc. and Stanford University to produce a next-generation night vision system for the U.S. military, offering more capability in a smaller and lighter package.​

According to the announcement, the partnership was created to produce a solution for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) that selected the group to participate in its Enhanced Night Vision in eyeglass form (ENVision) program. The team collaboration on DARPA’s ENVision program will run through October 2023.
Elbit Systems of America will aim to provide an advanced night vision solution with an expanded field of view, broader bandwidth, and enhanced situational awareness, with a goal to package the device within the form factor of a regular pair of glasses.
The company has been developing advanced, low-light imaging technology to decrease the size and weight of night vision devices and will apply this experience to the ENVision program. Officials claim all of the technology and lessons learned during the development of the ENVision concept will be key in creating this breakthrough for the industry.

Featured Companies​

militaryembedded.com

Next-gen night vision in development with Elbit Systems and DARPA - Military Embedded Systems

FORT WORTH, Texas. Elbit Systems of America has partnered with Physical Sciences Inc. and Stanford University to produce a next-generation night vision system for the U.S. military, offering more capability in a smaller and lighter package.
militaryembedded.com militaryembedded.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

D
Elbit Systems’ UK Subsidiary Awarded $100 Million Contract to Provide Electronic Warfare Capabilities to the Royal Navy
Replies
0
Views
381
dani191
D
D
Elbit Systems Awarded $350 Million Contract to Supply an Array of Land Systems to an International Customer
Replies
0
Views
292
dani191
D
D
Elbit Systems Adds Multi-Channel and Full-Duplex Capabilities to the E-LynX Family of Software Defined Radios
Replies
0
Views
249
dani191
D
D
Elbit Systems U.S. Subsidiary Awarded $76 Million ID/IQ Contract to Supply Head Mounted Display Systems for U.S. Army Apache Helicopters
Replies
0
Views
261
dani191
D
D
Elbit Systems Develops AI-Powered Computerized Solution for Assault Rifles
Replies
0
Views
319
dani191
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom