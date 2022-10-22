What's new

Next-Gen Launch Vehicle(NGLV) of ISRO

Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones

The Next-Gen Launch Vehicle(NGLV)-

  • In NGLV, ISRO is understood to be looking at a cost-efficient, three-stage to orbit, reusable heavy-lift vehicle with a payload capability of ten tonnes to Geostationary Transfer Orbit (GTO).
  • NGLV will feature semi-cryogenic propulsion (refined kerosene as fuel with liquid oxygen (LOX) as oxidiser) for the booster stages which is cheaper and more efficient.
  • Correspondingly, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) capability will be twice that. However, payload capability will be lower when the rocket is reusable.
  • NGLV will feature a simple, robust design which allows bulk manufacturing, modularity in systems, sub-systems and stages and minimal turnaround time.
  • Potential uses will be in the areas of launching communication satellites, deep space missions, future human spaceflight and cargo missions.
Indian Satellite Launch Vehicles-

  • A launch vehicle is a rocket-powered vehicle used to transport a spacecraft beyond Earth’s atmosphere, either into orbit around Earth or to some other destination in outer space.
  • The launch vehicles have been used to send crewed spacecraft, uncrewed space probes, and satellites into space since the 1950s.
  • Launch Vehicles are used to transport and put satellites or spacecraft into space.
  • In India, the launch vehicles development program began in the early 1970s. The first experimental Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV-3) was developed in 1980.
  • An Augmented version of this, ASLV, was launched successfully in 1992.
  • India has made tremendous strides in launch vehicle technology to achieve self-reliance in the satellite launch vehicle program with the operationalization of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV).


Next-Gen Launch Vehicle(NGLV) of ISRO

In news- The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is developing a NGLV, which will one day replace operational systems like
