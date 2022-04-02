Next few years..(hypothetical)

What's new

We know the next PM, FM(miftah ismail as establishment said no to ishaq dar) and CM punjab(H. shahbaz) and CM KPK(kundi) or governor raj

Question is where do we go from here.

Answer is it really depends upon three key issues
1- international inflation and oil prices
2- donars especially china, USA and arab world
3- exports policies & monetory policies


I expect inflation/oil prices to stay high for two years, i also expect roshan digital to be emptied since that is very risk investment. This alone with stress the rupee.

What i dont know is how china and arab countries will respond if they respond in same way as expected then we will have support from there, USA will probabaly resume CSF so thats an additional monetry stream

New govt seems to want to do election in 6-12 months, but that is not possible without new laws..it will have to scrap law of both EVMs and foreign pakistani voting rights..

In the interim it will have to first scrap the oil susbidy that will take oil to 220ish and rupee to where it was being speculated in 2018(to 200-250) since heavy withdrawals

This phase will also be led with several infrastucture mega projects as that PMLN forteo and is the only way you can make money (a.k.a kick backs) that impossible to prove.

In 6-12 months it would have dumped the rupee down and scrapped oil subsidy blaming it on PTI and simultaneouosy would have built enough infrastruture projects to regain its support base and cool down the temp around politics. Part of deal with establishment is not to bankruot the country so it should be generally fine

It may need to arrest few opposition leaders

But such turmoil will further destablize the rupee. There fore i would recomend swift arresting of opposition leaders

The bottom line is from my experience its sometimes not worth fixing everything.

Since public support is lacking and IK in inflexible what we need is a leader who allowz corruption but keeps good policies thus benefiting both himself/ayan ali and general public

If PMLN-PPPP can keep the rupee free float, keep sehat card, keep export subsidy the govt should resonable do okay given support from western instiution/CSF.

Screenshot_20220331-203058_Friendly T.jpg
 
@Norwegian
Told you that ishaq dar and nawaz sharif are coming back..time proved me right again

Next prediction is srilankan style defualt in 2023 ...so far i have not been proved wrong in last 15 years so will see
 
PM Imran Khan will mass resign before the vote, so fresh elections and no return of the looters
 
Well if late-night murmurs are to be believed, apparently the opposition camp kay chehray urtay huay hain. And SS will never be the PM. NCM doesn't mean SS will become the PM. There is a whole legal process that needs to be followed and the process still grants IK the PMship until the new one is selected.

And like I said, something has happened that has made the opposition not so confident anymore. Also, the mass resignation will cripple the system.

@ziaulislam In 15 years you haven't faced anyone like IK. You will be proven wrong. No government will continue beyond 3 or 4 months. Elections are a must even if IK wins he will dissolve the assemblies.
 

