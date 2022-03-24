Next Evolution in Pakistani Cruise Missiles

"FIRE AND FORGET" & " RE-ATTACK CAPABILITIES"Based on the recent Images, My discussions at DIMDEX, and Capabilities Pakistan is revealing for its cruise missile. Here is my working theoryIn past 15 years, Pakistan worked hard on the navigation and basic propulsion of Cruise missiles along with the composite body. Hence the range limited to 450 KM ( as per 23rd march announcement). Ra'ad-1 limited to 350 KM and was bulky. Engine tech was imported or very crude.But it all changed with the advent of HARBA. Pakistan started working on indigenous engines from 2017-2018 on-wards to power its ever expanding arsenals of cruise missileAlong with propulsion and engine tech, Teams worked on adding additional advance features on cruise missile like Re-tasking the missile in flight for new attack targets or adding new way points inflight. Plus integrating the beidou Navigationin 2017, Pakistan tested. Babur-3 with 450 KM. It was most probably the base version with the same old engine. Also it revealed a model of RAAD-2Things most probably started changing around 2017-2018 when Babur-2, Babur-3 and Harba Was fired and decision to make local engines materialized and More advanced Navigation suite which has Fire and Forget capability along with Tactical/Satellite datalinks added into it which will allow for the Re-tasking/Re-attack capabilitiesNow My working theory no.1 isBabur-1 A is where they tested advance avionics and new Navigation/Satellite featuresBabur-1B is where they tested new/upgraded/Indigenous EngineWorking Theory no.2That indigenous took its time to develop, Hence RAAD-2 took 3 years from the unveiling in March 23 2017 to actual test firing in 2020Working theory No.3 - Which is based on factsArmy is Sheepish when it comes to announcing new capabilities.But HARBA expost version revealed alot. What Army meant when they used to say " Upgraded avionics and Navigation system" is True fire and forget and Re Attack Capabilities.Working Theory No.4 which is 99 % ProbabilityThis Theory is supported by the actual imagery evidence plus what ISPR has been disclosing about rangesThe New Indigenous engine has led an increase in the ranges of All the cruise missiles i.e BABUR-1B, RAAD-2 and allowed HARBA to be exported with the range caped at 290 KMRE-Attack Capabilities has been introduced in ALL the cruise missiles.Babur-1 B ( A & 2) - Addition of new SensorBabur-1bRAAD-2 new antennaHARBAAs it is self explanatory in the posterWorking Theory No.4This decade will be all about Making advance engine and propulsion tech . Since the previous 2 decades were about Perfecting navigation and other things for the cruise missilePakistan is successful in manufacturing a local engine. But that engine is not efficient. So In order to see the 1500 KM + Ranges for Babur or 1000 KM+ range for RAAD 2. We have to wait another 5-6 years. Because Engine upgrade cycles occurring continuously . There will be multiple iterations. Harba and Babur propulsion teams are continuously working to further upgrade the local engine that has been put into production after successfully ironing out all the kinks. Basic version will be made into an advanced versionBabur-1 B that tested enhanced range is just the starting. In coming years once Pakistani engine Tech gets more mature, The speed and Range will increase in multiplesPlus the Pakistan also working on Supersonic/Hypersonic. So that engine R&D will also be happening in parallel of newly developed indigenous engines