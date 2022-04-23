Next election challenges and predictions

ziaulislam
Numerous challenges
Numerous challenges
Please do understand that there is difference between jalsa and winning
He had big jalsas in 2012 &2018 when he won nothing from lahore
Depends how good is he at converting these jalsas in votes
1-Can register young voters
2-Can he get dedicated polling agents
3-Can he insure zero rigging
Demographics wise in punjab
1-Age 45& above are diehard sharif voters because when they were kids in 1990s they saw nawaz sharif as energetic and incredible leader
2-30+ are mixed
3-And 18-30 are mostly IK supporters but this is also the group that doesnt vote
In interior sindh and rural balochistan IK is non existent
Lastly who is going to be khan ATM..how is going to fund his campagn..
overseas paksitanis are not rich
On average they are poorer then their the average indians or asians
Less educated
Less poltically motivated
My bet
With rigging lack of young voters
IK will probably not beat PMLN in punjab
PMLN-PPPP will thus form a govt
The threat to PMLN-ppp alliance is PPPP wanting to relaunch itself in Punjab
It wants seat adjustment over there
