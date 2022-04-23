What's new

Next election challenges and predictions

How will election turn out, magical number is 136/272

  • 1- PTI 120+, PMLN 50+, PPPP 40+

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2- PMLN 100+, PTI 60+, PPPP 40+

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • 3- PTI 140+, PMLN 30+, PPPP 30+

    Votes: 1 50.0%
  • Total voters
    2
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
17,762
10
18,302
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Numerous challenges

Numerous challenges

Please do understand that there is difference between jalsa and winning

He had big jalsas in 2012 &2018 when he won nothing from lahore

Depends how good is he at converting these jalsas in votes

1-Can register young voters
2-Can he get dedicated polling agents
3-Can he insure zero rigging

Demographics wise in punjab
1-Age 45& above are diehard sharif voters because when they were kids in 1990s they saw nawaz sharif as energetic and incredible leader
2-30+ are mixed
3-And 18-30 are mostly IK supporters but this is also the group that doesnt vote

In interior sindh and rural balochistan IK is non existent

Lastly who is going to be khan ATM..how is going to fund his campagn..

overseas paksitanis are not rich
On average they are poorer then their the average indians or asians
Less educated
Less poltically motivated

My bet
With rigging lack of young voters
IK will probably not beat PMLN in punjab
PMLN-PPPP will thus form a govt

The threat to PMLN-ppp alliance is PPPP wanting to relaunch itself in Punjab
It wants seat adjustment over there
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

V. Makarov
The only way out of this political blunder.
2 3
Replies
38
Views
1K
sohail.ishaque
sohail.ishaque
JamD
Coming Together As A Nation
2 3 4 5
Replies
68
Views
2K
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
muhammadhafeezmalik
PML-N largest party in Cantonment Board polls: FAFEN report
2 3
Replies
39
Views
2K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Chakar The Great
Experts predict PTI will win next elections?
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
3K
Zibago
Zibago
AsianLion
Why Lahore PDM Jalsa Failed? Lahoris reject anti-establishment rhetoric, Selfish corruption cover ups| PMLN, PPP, JUI never spoke for public problems
Replies
9
Views
840
AsianLion
AsianLion

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom