Next election challenges and predictions

Numerous challenges



Please do understand that there is difference between jalsa and winning



He had big jalsas in 2012 &2018 when he won nothing from lahore



Depends how good is he at converting these jalsas in votes



1-Can register young voters

2-Can he get dedicated polling agents

3-Can he insure zero rigging



Demographics wise in punjab

1-Age 45& above are diehard sharif voters because when they were kids in 1990s they saw nawaz sharif as energetic and incredible leader

2-30+ are mixed

3-And 18-30 are mostly IK supporters but this is also the group that doesnt vote



In interior sindh and rural balochistan IK is non existent



Lastly who is going to be khan ATM..how is going to fund his campagn..



overseas paksitanis are not rich

On average they are poorer then their the average indians or asians

Less educated

Less poltically motivated



My bet

With rigging lack of young voters

IK will probably not beat PMLN in punjab

PMLN-PPPP will thus form a govt



The threat to PMLN-ppp alliance is PPPP wanting to relaunch itself in Punjab

It wants seat adjustment over there