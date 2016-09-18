What's new

Next COAS, Pakistan Army

!eon

!eon

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 10, 2013
4,467
0
4,774
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
He would be 7th in seniority list at that time.
But anything is possible in Pakistan and there are previous examples of man at 7th becoming COAS.
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
53,644
87
63,285
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Rumors are taking place in Islamabad that Lt Gen QJ Bajwa has been nominated by Army Chief as his successor although it's PM who nominates Army Chief but it seem this time Army Chief has decided to take matter in his own hands. The only question is that he is 7th on seniority list
 
graphican

graphican

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 21, 2009
12,451
48
20,680
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
I think Army chief nominates three people and PM is still not bound to follow the advise.

From Mian Nawaz Shareef, except some act of madness as he is trying to save his corruption and skin of his children. He would take actions in his personal best interest instead of state's best interest.
 
air marshal

air marshal

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 16, 2005
10,643
2
23,456
General Raheel Sharif nominates Lt Gen Qamar Bajwa as next Army Chief

http://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/353569-General-Raheel-Sharif-nominates-Lt-Gen-Qamar-Bajwa


353569_41989389.jpg
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
53,644
87
63,285
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
graphican said:
I think Army chief nominates three people and PM is still not bound to follow the advise.

From Mian Nawaz Shareef, except some act of madness as he is trying to save his corruption and skin of his children. He would take actions in his personal best interest instead of state's best interest.
Click to expand...
Nawaz is under lots of pressure and I think General Raheel may have thought this is right time to put pressure and get the right man on top for the job and carry on his legacy. But the guy is on 7th number that is big issue.

Pak PM Nawaz Sharif to pick the next army chief from four candidates with views on India also a key factor
IANS Aug 14, 2016 18:33 IST

Nawaz-sharif-afp1.jpg




Islamabad: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is likely to pick Pakistan's next army chief from among four generals, and a key factor will be the officer's views on India, a newspaper said on Sunday.



The four officers in line to succeed incumbent General Raheel Sharif are Lt Gen Zubair Hayat, Lt Gen Ishfaq Nadeem Ahmed, Lt Gen Javed Iqbal Ramday and Lt Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Dawn reported.

The daily quoted an unnamed politician close to the Prime Minister as saying that Nawaz Sharif would consider his working relationship with the officers who have interacted with him frequently.

"In addition, the position of the candidates on political developments in the country will also be a deciding factor.

"For this, it is said, the Prime Minister will be relying on intelligence reports he has been receiving," the Dawn added.

It said another consideration likely to be taken into account "would be the prospective candidates' views on foreign policy issues, particularly ties with India".

The Prime Minister holds a one-on-one consultation with the army chief on prospective candidates, it said.

"Gen Raheel Sharif would not like to become controversial and would not like the Prime Minister to use his recommendation as an excuse to distort the seniority list," a retired general was quoted as saying.

Lt Gen Hayat is from the artillery and the serving chief of general staff (CGS). His father retired as a major general while two of his brothers are generals.

Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed is considered to have had a textbook career. He is currently serving as Multan corps commander. He belongs to the Azad Kashmir Regiment.

Lt Gen Ramday now leads the Bahawalpur corps and was previously president of the National Defence University in Islamabad.

Lt Gen Bajwa is considered a dark horse "and someone who needs to be closely watched", the Dawn said. He has extensive experience of handling affairs in Kashmir and the northern areas of the country.

The Dawn said all the candidates appeared to be evenly poised "and there are no clear front-runners".

Gen Raheel Sharif is set to retire at the end of November.

http://m.firstpost.com/world/pak-pm...views-on-india-also-a-key-factor-2955800.html
 
graphican

graphican

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 21, 2009
12,451
48
20,680
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Zarvan said:
Nawaz is under lots of pressure and I think General Raheel may have thought this is right time to put pressure and get the right man on top for the job and carry on his legacy. But the guy is on 7th number that is big issue.
Click to expand...

No matter what Gen. Raheel thinking, this head-less person leading the country has not appointed a Foreign Minister when country was in greatest need of its times, and we expect he would accept what Gen. Raheel would say.

On a side note, Nawaz is Capricorn and they are one heck of a stubborn people. I am myself one and I know what I am talking about.
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
53,644
87
63,285
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
graphican said:
No matter what Gen. Raheel thinking, this head-less person leading the country has not appointed a Foreign Minister when country was in greatest need of its times, and we expect he would accept what Gen. Raheel would say.

On a side note, Nawaz is Capricorn and they are one heck of a stubborn people. I am myself one and I know what I am talking about.
Click to expand...
Yes but if rumor is from Army chief than it would be hard for Nawaz to nominate some one else by the way Media are saying he is on 4th number but wikkipedia is saying he is on 7th
 
.

.

FULL MEMBER
May 26, 2016
1,083
0
204
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Can anyone give a profile detail of General Bajwa?
let everyone know thanks
 
T

truthseeker2010

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2010
4,289
-8
5,219
Currently an IGT&E so this follows the same path as RS. Carrier Infantry officer and currently colonel commandant of Baloch regiment. Commanded X corps, School of Infantry Quetta. Lt Gen Bajwa had served with the present Indian Army chief General Bikram when they were when they were together in the United Nations Peacekeeping Force several years back. Bajwa had served in the X corps as Chief of Staff and held the position of General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Gilgit-based FCNA. He knows the area, terrain and the enemy or his tactics very well. In the army, he was considered as the most suitable three star general to command the X corps.
 
Last edited:
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
53,644
87
63,285
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
57afafb5bf58d.jpg


Lt Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa is something of a dark horse in this race and someone who needs to be closely watched. Currently serving at the GHQ as Inspector General of Training and Evaluation — the position Gen Sharif held before becoming army chief — he has commanded the 10 Corps, the army’s largest, which is responsible for the area along the Line of Control (LoC).

Lt Gen Bajwa has extensive experience of handling affairs in Kashmir and the northern areas of the country. As a major general, he led the Force Command Northern Areas. He also served in the 10 Corps as lieutenant colonel, where he was GSO.

Despite his extensive involvement with Kashmir and northern areas, he is said to consider extremism a bigger threat for the country than India.

Lt Gen Bajwa has served with a UN mission in Congo as a brigade commander alongside former Indian army chief Gen Bikram Singh, who was also there as a division commander.

He has previously also remained the commandant of the Infantry School in Quetta.

His military colleagues say he is not attention-seeking and remains well-connected with his troops.

“He is extremely professional, but very easy-going and full of compassion,” an officer who had served under him said, adding that he was not protocol-minded either. Gen Bajwa is also said to be an apolitical person without any biases.

He is from the infantry’s Baloch Regiment, which has given three officers to the post of army chief — Gen Yahya Khan, Gen Aslam Beg and Gen Kayani.

Published in Dawn, August 14th, 2016
 
saiyan0321

saiyan0321

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jan 9, 2012
6,456
121
9,446
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Lt Gen Zubair Hayat is from the artillery and the serving CGS. As a three-star general, he was previously posted as director general of the Strategic Plans Division (SPD), which is the secretariat of the NCA; and corps commander Bahawalpur. This makes him an ideal choice for the post of CJCSC, who has an almost exclusive jurisdiction over nuclear forces and assets.

It is very rare for someone posted at the SPD to go back to the army. Therefore, many see in his return to the GHQ within a year and half of his transfer to the SPD an ambitious rise to a four-star position.

His postings as CGS and DG SPD afforded him an opportunity to work very closely with PM Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

During his tenure as a major general, he was general officer commanding (GOC) Sialkot and later headed the Staff Duties (SD) Directorate, whose personnel are commonly known in the army as ‘paper tigers’. His stay at the directorate and his earlier posting as principal staff officer to the army chief brought him closer to Gen Kayani, and he is generally seen as Gen Kayani’s protégé.

However, his primary shortcoming is that he has never served in a conflict zone.

Some of those who worked with him describe him as “workaholic” and a “vociferous reader”.

He is also said to have a very sharp memory.

Gen Zubair is a second generation officer. His father retired as a major general, while two of his brothers are generals: Pakistan Ordnance Factories Wah Chairman Lt Gen Omar Hayat and Inter-Services Intelligence DG (Analysis) Maj Gen Ahmad Mahmood Hayat.

http://www.dawn.com/news/1277442


Well personally my favs are ishfaq nadeem who was raheels right hand man in operation zarb e azb and designed the operations as well and bajwa who hates terrorism to the core and believes it to be our greatest threat. Our war is against terrorism and we need one of these two.
 
N

NomanAli89

FULL MEMBER
Oct 3, 2015
287
0
374
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Zarvan said:
57afafb5bf58d.jpg



He is from the infantry’s Baloch Regiment, which has given three officers to the post of army chief — Gen Yahya Khan, Gen Aslam Beg and Gen Kayani.

Published in Dawn, August 14th, 2016
Click to expand...

He is from the infantry’s Baloch Regiment, which has given three officers to the post of army chief — Gen Yahya Khan, Gen Aslam Beg and Gen Kayani.

and all of these 3 were idiots lets hope this one doesn't repeat the history
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Dalit
Army chief to receive honour cordon at Pentagon today
2 3 4 5
Replies
63
Views
2K
Wood
Wood
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
COAS inaugurates newly built training complex for Tank VT4
Replies
1
Views
879
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
Amaa'n
  • Locked
Twins born to Gen Bajwa’s son
2 3 4 5
Replies
70
Views
4K
One_Nation
O
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
  • Locked
COAS Bajwa first Pakistani to represent UK Queen at Military Academy Sandhurst
2 3
Replies
35
Views
5K
Irfan Baloch
Irfan Baloch
ghazi52
  • Locked
Who will be Pakistan’s next Army Chief and Joint Chief of the military
14 15 16 17 18 19
Replies
276
Views
21K
blain2
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom