Next COAS, Pakistan Army

Just heard that the Army Chief has nominated Lt Gen Q J Bajwa as the new Army Chief.
Any latest on this ?
Nawaz is under lots of pressure and I think General Raheel may have thought this is right time to put pressure and get the right man on top for the job and carry on his legacy. But the guy is on 7th number that is big issue.I think Army chief nominates three people and PM is still not bound to follow the advise.
From Mian Nawaz Shareef, except some act of madness as he is trying to save his corruption and skin of his children. He would take actions in his personal best interest instead of state's best interest.
Yes but if rumor is from Army chief than it would be hard for Nawaz to nominate some one else by the way Media are saying he is on 4th number but wikkipedia is saying he is on 7thNo matter what Gen. Raheel thinking, this head-less person leading the country has not appointed a Foreign Minister when country was in greatest need of its times, and we expect he would accept what Gen. Raheel would say.
On a side note, Nawaz is Capricorn and they are one heck of a stubborn people. I am myself one and I know what I am talking about.
so the extension thing has bit the dust??? no Field-Marshal promotion either?
The fault in our stars....btw what about cancers ?
He is from the infantry’s Baloch Regiment, which has given three officers to the post of army chief — Gen Yahya Khan, Gen Aslam Beg and Gen Kayani.
