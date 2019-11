As we know General Zubair Mahmood Hayat has started his farewell calls and is due to retire in a couple of weeks. Will the Prime Minister appoint the next Chairman Joint Chiefs from the Air Force or the Navy or Army will retain the position as it has for last two decades.



The rotation was stopped when former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appointed Musharraf as the CJCSC, superseding a few seniors in other services, and it has since become a norm to appoint the highest Military officer from the Army.



Pakistan Military needs to adapt to changing times and it requires a better and upgraded JSH. That will not happen until other services are given chance to head the Military.



All members are requested to present their views regarding the subject.



I'd prefer the new Chairman from the Navy, and maybe we will have another officer like Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey heading the Joint Services. His tenure was one of the best for a CJCSC, he initiated early work on procuring a Nuclear Submarine, worked on the Non-nuclear aggression agreement with India and was very active as the chief military adviser to the Government and helped with foreign Military relations as a lot, especially China and US.

