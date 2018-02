Hi Guys I thought to start a thread regarding next chief of air staff , As of now there are 6 Air Marshals and technically speaking anyone of them can be chief . Also what if current CAS gets extensionThis is the list of those 6 AM's:Air Marshal Farooq Habib, HI(M), GD (P) — Vice Chief of Air Staff (VCAS), AHQ.Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, HI(M), GD (P) — Deputy Chief of Air Staff, Support (DCAS-S), AHQ.Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik, HI(M), GD (P) — Deputy Chief of Air Staff, Personnel (DCAS-P), AHQ.Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer, HI(M), T Bt, GD (P) — Deputy Chief of Air Staff, Administration (DCAS-A), AHQ.Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, HI(M), GD (P) — Deputy Chief of Air Staff, Training (DCAS-T), AHQ.Air Marshal Ahmar Shahzad, HI(M), GD (P) — Chairman Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC), Kamra.