Nexon ev electric car

Better than an overnight charge but still not refuel-and-go.So we should switch to a different model of transport which is Green as well as refuel-and-go.Replacing 1000 petrol cars with 1000 EVs will not cut down the pollution ( because of the secondary effect of mass production ).Some months ago, the Singapore government, which focusing on public transport, told Elon Musk that he is selling life-style through his Tesla cars and it is not preferable.We should have a new model of urban transport where privately-owned personal vehicles have been abolished and the transport that exists uses a Green technology like that created by the company called " nanoFlowcell ". This company has created a prototype sports car to demonstrate the efficiency of the technology. The "nanoFlowcell" website says that the technology can be used to power ships, aircraft and neighborhood-level power generation.So the new method of urban transport would be taxis, buses, trains that use tech like nanoFlowcell.