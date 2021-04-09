Nexon ev electric car

Something other than wars and conflicts.So tata has released a electric vehicle nexon ev ,a month back in India, which might be a game changer.India has had a few homegrown electric cars in the past but most were either complete dogs or the range was really less. Mahindra had a car , with a range of 100 km and tata had a car tigor ev released a year back with a similar range.The nexon is a different beast.Range on paper of 310 km , actual 225 km to 250 km in normal driving.Now I took a test drive a week back and the experience is eye openingly different from a normal ic engine.No vibration, no noise ,minimalistic interiors .And put it in sports mode and enjoy getting pushed back into your seat while accelerating. Didnt expect the acceleration.Best is the price, Rs 14 lakhs for the base model. With some states like delhi giving rebates, it could be a good city buy.Loved the car but waiting for another tata ev hatchback release later in the year , which might be even cheaper.