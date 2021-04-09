What's new

Nexon ev electric car

Something other than wars and conflicts.
So tata has released a electric vehicle nexon ev ,a month back in India, which might be a game changer.
India has had a few homegrown electric cars in the past but most were either complete dogs or the range was really less. Mahindra had a car , with a range of 100 km and tata had a car tigor ev released a year back with a similar range.
The nexon is a different beast.

Range on paper of 310 km , actual 225 km to 250 km in normal driving.

Now I took a test drive a week back and the experience is eye openingly different from a normal ic engine.
No vibration, no noise ,minimalistic interiors .
And put it in sports mode and enjoy getting pushed back into your seat while accelerating. Didnt expect the acceleration.

Best is the price, Rs 14 lakhs for the base model. With some states like delhi giving rebates, it could be a good city buy.

Loved the car but waiting for another tata ev hatchback release later in the year , which might be even cheaper.
 
Great work. TATA gets a lot of criticism for safety standards. Has it improved?
 
Dark1 said:
Range on paper of 310 km , actual 225 km to 250 km in normal driving.

Now I took a test drive a week back and the experience is eye openingly different from a normal ic engine.
No vibration, no noise ,minimalistic interiors .
And put it in sports mode and enjoy getting pushed back into your seat while accelerating. Didnt expect the acceleration.
Yes but how long do you have to charge to get the expected range ??

Current electric cars are not fuel-and-go like petroleum cars.
 
jamahir said:
Yes but how long do you have to charge to get the expected range ??

Current electric cars are not fuel-and-go like petroleum cars.
True. 1 hr from DC charger to reach 80 % from 10 %. Not for home installation unless you pay extra.
8 hrs at home from a normal AC 16 amps socket to 100 %.
If possible go for a test drive and on a empty road use the sports mode. Now I have never been in a sports cars , so I enjoyed the feeling. Its something like a roller coaster.

For the first time I got the feeling that owning a electric car could be practical in India. Even as a only car. For out of city drives, you either hire or borrow.
But it's perfect as a 2nd car.
Running cost is Rs 1 per km.
Petrol - Rs 6 to 8 per km.
 
Protest_again said:
80% charge in 60 minutes.
Better than an overnight charge but still not refuel-and-go.

So we should switch to a different model of transport which is Green as well as refuel-and-go.

Replacing 1000 petrol cars with 1000 EVs will not cut down the pollution ( because of the secondary effect of mass production ).

Some months ago, the Singapore government, which focusing on public transport, told Elon Musk that he is selling life-style through his Tesla cars and it is not preferable.

We should have a new model of urban transport where privately-owned personal vehicles have been abolished and the transport that exists uses a Green technology like that created by the company called "nanoFlowcell". This company has created a prototype sports car to demonstrate the efficiency of the technology. The "nanoFlowcell" website says that the technology can be used to power ships, aircraft and neighborhood-level power generation.

So the new method of urban transport would be taxis, buses, trains that use tech like nanoFlowcell.

@Dark1
 
jamahir said:
Better than an overnight charge but still not refuel-and-go.

So we should switch to a different model of transport which is Green as well as refuel-and-go.

Replacing 1000 petrol cars with 1000 EVs will not cut down the pollution ( because of the secondary effect of mass production ).

Some months ago, the Singapore government, which focusing on public transport, told Elon Musk that he is selling life-style through his Tesla cars and it is not preferable.

We should have a new model of urban transport where privately-owned personal vehicles have been abolished and the transport that exists uses a Green technology like that created by the company called "nanoFlowcell". This company has created a prototype sports car to demonstrate the efficiency of the technology. The "nanoFlowcell" website says that the technology can be used to power ships, aircraft and neighborhood-level power generation.

So the new method of urban transport would be taxis, buses, trains that use tech like nanoFlowcell.

@Dark1
Our industries and power plants are the biggest polluters. 2nd are the diesel guzzling transport vehicles. Private cars are a distant 3rd.
Secondary pollution is due to old fashioned coal based power plants. Our domestic coal has high sulphur content. Highly polluting. Clean coal plants are required.
But that's a different topic.
India already has 1.5 m 3 wheelers running on battery. So petrol ,diesel and gas 3 wheelers are gradually being replaced.
Set all that aside and take a test drive in the nexon ev. Just for the experience.
Singapore and hk have very heavy taxes to discourage car ownership. They are not good examples.
 
Someone posted this
Look at the acceleration. It's like a video game. I have never driven a sports car with the 4 secs to 100 kmph specs, so don't judge me.
 
Chhatrapati said:
Need more range (at least 350Km) and charging stations around the country.
Kona has 452 km. Funny part is Hyundai Kona is listed at around only 350 km in Canada. But it can also due to part people use heaters during winters in snow.

I love their Tata Esedan concept.
 
