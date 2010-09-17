Newsweek: China Tells U.S. to Stay Out Of Its Border Fight with India

China Tells U.S. to Stay Out Of Its Border Fight with India



Ji Rong, spokesperson for China's embassy in India, criticized remarks made earlier this week by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, who blamed the tense row at the contested Galwan Valley region on Beijing's "outsized demands to claim sovereign territory" during a discussion with the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum. Using familiar terminology, the Chinese diplomat accused Biegun of harboring a " ongoing standoff between the People's Republic and neighboring India, which are locking horns as Washington seeks to utilize warming ties with New Delhi against Beijing.Ji Rong, spokesperson for China's embassy in India, criticized remarks made earlier this week by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, who blamed the tense row at the contested Galwan Valley region on Beijing's "outsized demands to claim sovereign territory" during a discussion with the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum. Using familiar terminology, the Chinese diplomat accused Biegun of harboring a " zero-sum Cold War mentality " and characterized seven decades of Communist Party rule as peaceful.



​

SPONSORED BY CIBC

First-year annual fee rebate

See More ​ ​



"Regarding the China-India boundary issue, China always advocates finding a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution through peaceful and friendly consultations," Ji said. "For a period of time, the two sides have been in touch and in talks at various levels to seek peaceful settlement of the boundary issue."

Newsweek subscription offers > While modern China has managed to largely avoid all-out wars it has long been in embroiled in a bitter disputed over the ill-defined Himalayan highlands that link it to India. The conflict, which sparked a war in 1962, turned deadly again in June and led to new confrontations this week for which both sides have emphasized a strictly bilateral solution."Regarding the China-India boundary issue, China always advocates finding a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution through peaceful and friendly consultations," Ji said. "For a period of time, the two sides have been in touch and in talks at various levels to seek peaceful settlement of the boundary issue."





An Indian army helicopter flies over Srinagar on September 2. Reports have surfaced over the death of a Tibetan-origin soldier attached to India's special forces amid the latest showdown with Chinese troops on their contested Himalayan border, though China has denied its forces were responsible. TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES "China and India have the ability to resolve their border disputes bilaterally," she added. "We don't accept countries outside the region pointing fingers, let alone meddling or making instigation, which will only endanger the regional peace and stability."

As with most skirmishes along the Line of Actual Control, the details of the latest incidents were murky, with both countries ultimately accusing the other of crossing or trying to "change the status quo" in terms of territory on Sunday.

China Tells U.S. to Stay Out Of Its Border Fight with India