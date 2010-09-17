Newsweek: China Tells U.S. to Stay Out Of Its Border Fight with India

China Tells U.S. to Stay Out Of Its Border Fight with India
BY TOM O'CONNOR ON 9/3/20 AT 7:15 PM EDT
ongoing standoff between the People's Republic and neighboring India, which are locking horns as Washington seeks to utilize warming ties with New Delhi against Beijing.
Ji Rong, spokesperson for China's embassy in India, criticized remarks made earlier this week by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, who blamed the tense row at the contested Galwan Valley region on Beijing's "outsized demands to claim sovereign territory" during a discussion with the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum. Using familiar terminology, the Chinese diplomat accused Biegun of harboring a "zero-sum Cold War mentality" and characterized seven decades of Communist Party rule as peaceful.
While modern China has managed to largely avoid all-out wars it has long been in embroiled in a bitter disputed over the ill-defined Himalayan highlands that link it to India. The conflict, which sparked a war in 1962, turned deadly again in June and led to new confrontations this week for which both sides have emphasized a strictly bilateral solution.
"Regarding the China-India boundary issue, China always advocates finding a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution through peaceful and friendly consultations," Ji said. "For a period of time, the two sides have been in touch and in talks at various levels to seek peaceful settlement of the boundary issue."
Newsweek subscription offers >
"China and India have the ability to resolve their border disputes bilaterally," she added. "We don't accept countries outside the region pointing fingers, let alone meddling or making instigation, which will only endanger the regional peace and stability."
An Indian army helicopter flies over Srinagar on September 2. Reports have surfaced over the death of a Tibetan-origin soldier attached to India's special forces amid the latest showdown with Chinese troops on their contested Himalayan border, though China has denied its forces were responsible.TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES
As with most skirmishes along the Line of Actual Control, the details of the latest incidents were murky, with both countries ultimately accusing the other of crossing or trying to "change the status quo" in terms of territory on Sunday.
The Chinese side demanded India withdraw its troops after they crossed into a site south of Pangong Lake, while Indian officials claimed to have thwarted an infiltration attempt there. Both Beijing and New Delhi have emphasized they remained in contact both through military and diplomatic channels to defuse tensions, even as they vowed to defend their positions on the ground.
Newsweek subscription offers >
WORLD
China Tells U.S. to Stay Out Of Its Border Fight with India
BY TOM O'CONNOR ON 9/3/20 AT 7:15 PM EDT
CONTINUE
Play
Unmute
Current Time0:02
/
Duration1:48
Loaded: 38.66%
Quality
Fullscreen
WORLDINTERNATIONAL AFFAIRSCHINAINDIA
China is calling on the United States to stay out of an ongoing standoff between the People's Republic and neighboring India, which are locking horns as Washington seeks to utilize warming ties with New Delhi against Beijing.
Ji Rong, spokesperson for China's embassy in India, criticized remarks made earlier this week by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, who blamed the tense row at the contested Galwan Valley region on Beijing's "outsized demands to claim sovereign territory" during a discussion with the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum. Using familiar terminology, the Chinese diplomat accused Biegun of harboring a "zero-sum Cold War mentality" and characterized seven decades of Communist Party rule as peaceful.
While modern China has managed to largely avoid all-out wars it has long been in embroiled in a bitter disputed over the ill-defined Himalayan highlands that link it to India. The conflict, which sparked a war in 1962, turned deadly again in June and led to new confrontations this week for which both sides have emphasized a strictly bilateral solution.
"Regarding the China-India boundary issue, China always advocates finding a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution through peaceful and friendly consultations," Ji said. "For a period of time, the two sides have been in touch and in talks at various levels to seek peaceful settlement of the boundary issue."
Newsweek subscription offers >
"China and India have the ability to resolve their border disputes bilaterally," she added. "We don't accept countries outside the region pointing fingers, let alone meddling or making instigation, which will only endanger the regional peace and stability."
An Indian army helicopter flies over Srinagar on September 2. Reports have surfaced over the death of a Tibetan-origin soldier attached to India's special forces amid the latest showdown with Chinese troops on their contested Himalayan border, though China has denied its forces were responsible.TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES
As with most skirmishes along the Line of Actual Control, the details of the latest incidents were murky, with both countries ultimately accusing the other of crossing or trying to "change the status quo" in terms of territory on Sunday.
The Chinese side demanded India withdraw its troops after they crossed into a site south of Pangong Lake, while Indian officials claimed to have thwarted an infiltration attempt there. Both Beijing and New Delhi have emphasized they remained in contact both through military and diplomatic channels to defuse tensions, even as they vowed to defend their positions on the ground.
Newsweek subscription offers >
READ MORE
U.S.-India defense and military cooperation has increased significantly over the past two decades as part of the overall strengthening of our bilateral relationship, which reflects a deepening strategic convergence on a range of issues," a State Department spokesperson recently told Newsweek.
"The U.S.-India partnership advances our shared commitment to advance democracy and the rule of law, freedom of navigation, counterterrorism, and private sector-led economic growth in the Indo-Pacific region and globally," the spokesperson added.
BY TOM O'CONNOR ON 9/3/20 AT 7:15 PM EDT
ongoing standoff between the People's Republic and neighboring India, which are locking horns as Washington seeks to utilize warming ties with New Delhi against Beijing.
Ji Rong, spokesperson for China's embassy in India, criticized remarks made earlier this week by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, who blamed the tense row at the contested Galwan Valley region on Beijing's "outsized demands to claim sovereign territory" during a discussion with the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum. Using familiar terminology, the Chinese diplomat accused Biegun of harboring a "zero-sum Cold War mentality" and characterized seven decades of Communist Party rule as peaceful.
While modern China has managed to largely avoid all-out wars it has long been in embroiled in a bitter disputed over the ill-defined Himalayan highlands that link it to India. The conflict, which sparked a war in 1962, turned deadly again in June and led to new confrontations this week for which both sides have emphasized a strictly bilateral solution.
"Regarding the China-India boundary issue, China always advocates finding a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution through peaceful and friendly consultations," Ji said. "For a period of time, the two sides have been in touch and in talks at various levels to seek peaceful settlement of the boundary issue."
Newsweek subscription offers >
"China and India have the ability to resolve their border disputes bilaterally," she added. "We don't accept countries outside the region pointing fingers, let alone meddling or making instigation, which will only endanger the regional peace and stability."
An Indian army helicopter flies over Srinagar on September 2. Reports have surfaced over the death of a Tibetan-origin soldier attached to India's special forces amid the latest showdown with Chinese troops on their contested Himalayan border, though China has denied its forces were responsible.TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES
As with most skirmishes along the Line of Actual Control, the details of the latest incidents were murky, with both countries ultimately accusing the other of crossing or trying to "change the status quo" in terms of territory on Sunday.
The Chinese side demanded India withdraw its troops after they crossed into a site south of Pangong Lake, while Indian officials claimed to have thwarted an infiltration attempt there. Both Beijing and New Delhi have emphasized they remained in contact both through military and diplomatic channels to defuse tensions, even as they vowed to defend their positions on the ground.
Newsweek subscription offers >
WORLD
China Tells U.S. to Stay Out Of Its Border Fight with India
BY TOM O'CONNOR ON 9/3/20 AT 7:15 PM EDT
CONTINUE
Play
Unmute
Current Time0:02
/
Duration1:48
Loaded: 38.66%
Quality
Fullscreen
WORLDINTERNATIONAL AFFAIRSCHINAINDIA
China is calling on the United States to stay out of an ongoing standoff between the People's Republic and neighboring India, which are locking horns as Washington seeks to utilize warming ties with New Delhi against Beijing.
Ji Rong, spokesperson for China's embassy in India, criticized remarks made earlier this week by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, who blamed the tense row at the contested Galwan Valley region on Beijing's "outsized demands to claim sovereign territory" during a discussion with the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum. Using familiar terminology, the Chinese diplomat accused Biegun of harboring a "zero-sum Cold War mentality" and characterized seven decades of Communist Party rule as peaceful.
While modern China has managed to largely avoid all-out wars it has long been in embroiled in a bitter disputed over the ill-defined Himalayan highlands that link it to India. The conflict, which sparked a war in 1962, turned deadly again in June and led to new confrontations this week for which both sides have emphasized a strictly bilateral solution.
"Regarding the China-India boundary issue, China always advocates finding a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution through peaceful and friendly consultations," Ji said. "For a period of time, the two sides have been in touch and in talks at various levels to seek peaceful settlement of the boundary issue."
Newsweek subscription offers >
"China and India have the ability to resolve their border disputes bilaterally," she added. "We don't accept countries outside the region pointing fingers, let alone meddling or making instigation, which will only endanger the regional peace and stability."
An Indian army helicopter flies over Srinagar on September 2. Reports have surfaced over the death of a Tibetan-origin soldier attached to India's special forces amid the latest showdown with Chinese troops on their contested Himalayan border, though China has denied its forces were responsible.TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES
As with most skirmishes along the Line of Actual Control, the details of the latest incidents were murky, with both countries ultimately accusing the other of crossing or trying to "change the status quo" in terms of territory on Sunday.
The Chinese side demanded India withdraw its troops after they crossed into a site south of Pangong Lake, while Indian officials claimed to have thwarted an infiltration attempt there. Both Beijing and New Delhi have emphasized they remained in contact both through military and diplomatic channels to defuse tensions, even as they vowed to defend their positions on the ground.
Newsweek subscription offers >
READ MORE
- Pentagon Report Finds China Tops U.S. in Ships, Missiles and Air Defense
- China Defends Missile Tests, Calls U.S. 'Troublemaker' After Navy Challenge
- China Troops 'Practice for War,' U.S. Backs India In Latest Border Standoff
U.S.-India defense and military cooperation has increased significantly over the past two decades as part of the overall strengthening of our bilateral relationship, which reflects a deepening strategic convergence on a range of issues," a State Department spokesperson recently told Newsweek.
"The U.S.-India partnership advances our shared commitment to advance democracy and the rule of law, freedom of navigation, counterterrorism, and private sector-led economic growth in the Indo-Pacific region and globally," the spokesperson added.