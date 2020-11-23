What's new

News: vietnam, the land of supermen, accounts for half the number of world's millionaires!

Kai Liu

Kai Liu

Jan 12, 2015
:enjoy: :enjoy: :enjoy:
1606106314983.png


---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Now let's see: vn has 15 to 25 million millionaires, accounting for more than half of the world's total... :rofl: :rofl: :rofl: ...They all own huge huge piece of land in the heart of the earth, places fancier than Manhattan :rofl: :rofl: :rofl: ...

List of countries by the number of millionaires - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
:rofl: :rofl: :rofl:
In addition, a country with an average monthly salary of 250 USD, yet has ~1/10 of its population earn 2,000 to 3000 USD per month, which means the rest of the population are supermen, who can live with ZERO salaries... Yes, vn has ~90 million beggars, oh, sorry, I mean, ~90 million supermen! ...
:rofl: :rofl: :rofl:

Vietnam Average Monthly Wages | 2007-2020 Data | 2021-2022 Forecast | Historical

Wages in Vietnam decreased to 6340 VND Thousand/Month in the second quarter of 2020 from 7199 VND Thousand/Month in the first quarter of 2020. Wages in Vietnam averaged 4680.39 VND Thousand/Month from 2007 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 7199 VND Thousand/Month in the first quarter of...
tradingeconomics.com tradingeconomics.com

Acknowledgement:
Special thanks to @Viva_Viet for the stats:

Automobile sales surge in October

Bro, 15,500 usd is the cheapest price for Vinfast Faldi ( hatchback). Vinfast lux is much more expensive (40,000 usd). How to buy 15,5000 $$$ when our salaries is abt 300 usd per month ?? 1: Lands price in VN is expensive, a 30 sqm house( very small) in 2rd tier city cost $ 34,000 and ...
defence.pk
:cheers:
 
Kai Liu

Kai Liu

Jan 12, 2015
shi12jun said:
Wow, the superpower Vietnam is number one in the world :omghaha: :omghaha: :omghaha: :omghaha: 👍👍👍👍
No wonder Vietnam is so arrogant 🤮 🤮 🤮 :rofl::rofl::rofl:
A country with 25 million millionaires, yet 99% of the population never ride a private car in their lifetime...
The only explanation is those people are supermen who do not need a private car and travel by flying...
:rofl::rofl::rofl:
 
GeHAC

GeHAC

Dec 4, 2013
The number of millionaires is not something that should be proud of. Not just for VN or CN but all nation on earth.
 
P

Paul2

Nov 24, 2018
They have a lot of Dongs
 
