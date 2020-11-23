News: vietnam, the land of supermen, accounts for half the number of world's millionaires!

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Now let's see: vn has 15 to 25 million millionaires, accounting for more than half of the world's total... ...They all own huge huge piece of land in the heart of the earth, places fancier than Manhattan ...
In addition, a country with an average monthly salary of 250 USD, yet has ~1/10 of its population earn 2,000 to 3000 USD per month, which means the rest of the population are supermen, who can live with ZERO salaries... Yes, vn has ~90 million beggars, oh, sorry, I mean, ~90 million supermen! ...
Vietnam Average Monthly Wages | 2007-2020 Data | 2021-2022 Forecast | Historical
Wages in Vietnam decreased to 6340 VND Thousand/Month in the second quarter of 2020 from 7199 VND Thousand/Month in the first quarter of 2020. Wages in Vietnam averaged 4680.39 VND Thousand/Month from 2007 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 7199 VND Thousand/Month in the first quarter of...
Acknowledgement:
Special thanks to @Viva_Viet for the stats:
Automobile sales surge in October
Bro, 15,500 usd is the cheapest price for Vinfast Faldi ( hatchback). Vinfast lux is much more expensive (40,000 usd). How to buy 15,5000 $$$ when our salaries is abt 300 usd per month ?? 1: Lands price in VN is expensive, a 30 sqm house( very small) in 2rd tier city cost $ 34,000 and ...
