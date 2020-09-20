What's new

News... that are muted on Pakistan media.

BATMAN

BATMAN

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 31, 2007
28,293
-25
19,122
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
MILITARY INTELLIGENCE: THWARTING THE LARGEST SMUGGLING OF DRUGS FROM IRAN TO IRAQ THROUGH DIYALA PROVINCE

1602954795797.png



Diyala - ALsharqiya October 15: Military Intelligence announced that it had thwarted what it described as the largest smuggling operation of drugs from Iran to Iraq through Diyala province.

The intelligence agency said in a statement that the detachments of the Military Intelligence Department in the Diyala Operations Command and the intelligence of the Second Regiment of the Commando Brigade foiled the largest drug smuggling operation.

The statement confirmed that 19 trucks were carrying hundreds of thousands of pieces of medicines illegally by taking Nissimiyah roads in Khanaqin, Diyala Governorate, to evade the customs fee, which amounts to hundreds of thousands of dollars, indicating that the accused and trucks were referred to the competent authorities to take legal action against them.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Morpheus
GEO news crying fake censorship
Replies
4
Views
210
Flash_Ninja
Flash_Ninja
Devil Soul
News TV blackouts in Pakistan draw fresh accusations of censorship:Reuters
Replies
14
Views
540
Syed1.
Syed1.
crankthatskunk
From Pulwama to Abhinandan: How India Lost the Narrative War to Pakistan
2
Replies
19
Views
1K
TNT
TNT
H
After India’s Skirmish With China, Is Pakistan Next?
2
Replies
26
Views
2K
Dalit
Dalit
Orca
How the United States Should Deal With China in Pakistan
Replies
7
Views
878
Leviza
Leviza

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top