News... that are muted on Pakistan media.

Diyala - ALsharqiya October 15: Military Intelligence announced that it had thwarted what it described as the largest smuggling operation of drugs from Iran to Iraq through Diyala province.The intelligence agency said in a statement that the detachments of the Military Intelligence Department in the Diyala Operations Command and the intelligence of the Second Regiment of the Commando Brigade foiled the largest drug smuggling operation.The statement confirmed that 19 trucks were carrying hundreds of thousands of pieces of medicines illegally by taking Nissimiyah roads in Khanaqin, Diyala Governorate, to evade the customs fee, which amounts to hundreds of thousands of dollars, indicating that the accused and trucks were referred to the competent authorities to take legal action against them.