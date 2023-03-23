News: President of Pakistan sacked the corrupt prime minster and dissolved assemblies!!!!!.

Per this independant report - the President of Pakistan sacked the corrupt prime minster and dissolved assemblies.Based on this news I think PML(N) and PPP can never sit together because they cannot tolerate each other and so PDM will eventually fail. Everytime they stand together in Jamaat the Fauji imam loses his wudu due his lunch and the Namaz has to be stopped prematurely . Is it because the vegatables for lunch are grown in DHA?