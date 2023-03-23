What's new

News: President of Pakistan sacked the corrupt prime minster and dissolved assemblies!!!!!.

Per this independant report - the President of Pakistan sacked the corrupt prime minster and dissolved assemblies.

The Independent reports

Based on this news I think PML(N) and PPP can never sit together because they cannot tolerate each other and so PDM will eventually fail. Everytime they stand together in Jamaat the Fauji imam loses his wudu due his lunch and the Namaz has to be stopped prematurely . Is it because the vegatables for lunch are grown in DHA?
 
Taking the @ziaulislam approach to threads i see.

I don't think it would be possible for the President to sack the PM as the president's position has pretty much been turned into a ceremonial postion in the last decade or so, if anyone is curious.
 

