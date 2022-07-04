What's new

News of science and technology around the world

S

Soldier35

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 21, 2022
80
0
138
Country
Russian Federation
Location
Russian Federation
A futurist engineer from Yemen and Hashim al-Ghaili developed a project for a flying plane-hotel Sky Cruise. The flying nuclear-powered hotel Sky Cruise is capable of carrying up to 5,000 people. The giant plane will fly without pilots. The artificial intelligence system will be in charge of this, but a human will be able to take control at any time. According to the author's idea, the artificial intelligence-controlled Sky Cruise will take to the skies thanks to 20 nuclear-powered engines. According to the creator, this will solve the issue of carbon dioxide emissions. The liner will not need to land on the ground for maintenance, it will be able to fly for years. Everything necessary for a normal life of people will be delivered by electric aircraft. So far, mankind does not have the opportunity to implement such a project. On the other hand, not so long ago, tourist flights into space were also considered science fiction.


 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China's New Space Telescope Will Have 350 Times Wide Views Than Hubble
2
Replies
18
Views
604
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
The SC
The first flight of the Russian "Check-Mate" aircraft in 2025
Replies
0
Views
327
The SC
The SC
TOTUU
  • Article
China overtakes the US，In Science and Technology
Replies
3
Views
334
MultaniGuy
MultaniGuy
beijingwalker
Snopkov: China is confidently moving towards technological leadership in the 21st century
Replies
3
Views
228
K_Bin_W
K
onebyone
China’s robot-built 3D-printed dam ready in 2 years: scientists
Replies
0
Views
277
onebyone
onebyone

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom