I hate creating baseless threads based on mere speculation but just because I believe my source to credible, I have decided to post this.Personally talked to an officer from Air Def core who is real close to me and he broke it to me that boys are already in Russia for training (to operate the system) and Pantsir is set to arrive this December. I asked how certain he was and his response was an overwhelming affirmative.I decided to skim PDF to before posting this thread to see if any info regarding Pantsir procurement exists. Turned out there were a few threads from May 2019 and Pak posters rubbished the newsConsidering that Russia offering defence systems to Pakistan is something all know (and Pantsir has already appeared in the list of the systems being offered) and considering that I got this news from no Sabir Shakir rather an officer inside AD who said thatI decided to lend some credibility to this news. Take it or leave it.I tried to ask him about HQ-9 as well and he said that he has no news regarding it as of yet. It seems that decision to buy a long range SAM is still in the pipeline (or it may have been taken already, you never know in Pakistan).Some insight into Pantsir's capabilities: