News for Urban Sindh: MQM is getting united.

Hello.I hope you guys are all good and well.This is very interesting and positive development for Karachi/Hyderabad and other cities of Sindh.The vacuum in Urban Sindh is apparently getting filled.I hopealso join MQM soon. Competent and Educated person. Commands huge respect among Karachi people, just got abuse due to leaving MQM but he still has quite respect among Karachiites for what he did for Karachi as a mayor. Karachi still respects him. Farooq Sattar is also another veteran MQM politician, good at what he does.Very interesting points raised by MK regarding IK (though there is exaggeration as well) but it is true that PTI and IK were anyways more interested in Punjab and KP. Karachi was not much on their radar at all.PTI didn't touch PPP in her tenure. Fight for Local Bodies' rights was also done by Jamat-e-Islami, Mustafa Kamal and MQM.Karachi should see tough competition b/w rejuvenated MQM and PTI.andMQM will definitely be good for Karachi/Urban Sindh.And PTI needs to stop importing people from KP into Karachi when it comes to political appointments/candidates. Karachi has no shortage of competent local people. Resentment will be born among Karachi people if this continues.P.S. I never voted MQM but I have observed lately that they have matured and learnt a lot. MQM should be given level playing field. The scattered vote bank of MQM gives advantage to rival political parties. High time MQM gets her shit together and get united as representative of Urban Sindh.