News for Urban Sindh: MQM is getting united.

Hello.

I hope you guys are all good and well.

This is very interesting and positive development for Karachi/Hyderabad and other cities of Sindh.

The vacuum in Urban Sindh is apparently getting filled.

MQM is getting united.


I hope Mustafa Kamal also join MQM soon. Competent and Educated person. Commands huge respect among Karachi people, just got abuse due to leaving MQM but he still has quite respect among Karachiites for what he did for Karachi as a mayor. Karachi still respects him. Farooq Sattar is also another veteran MQM politician, good at what he does.

Very interesting points raised by MK regarding IK (though there is exaggeration as well) but it is true that PTI and IK were anyways more interested in Punjab and KP. Karachi was not much on their radar at all.

PTI didn't touch PPP in her tenure. Fight for Local Bodies' rights was also done by Jamat-e-Islami, Mustafa Kamal and MQM.


Karachi should see tough competition b/w rejuvenated MQM and PTI.

Strong, Learnt and United MQM will definitely be good for Karachi/Urban Sindh.

And PTI needs to stop importing people from KP into Karachi when it comes to political appointments/candidates. Karachi has no shortage of competent local people. Resentment will be born among Karachi people if this continues.

P.S. I never voted MQM but I have observed lately that they have matured and learnt a lot. MQM should be given level playing field. The scattered vote bank of MQM gives advantage to rival political parties. High time MQM gets her shit together and get united as representative of Urban Sindh.
 
Are you building a new lollypop narrative?

As a Karachiite, I will always support PTI & Imran Khan

One of my friend whose family was pro MQM and dedicated voters all their life. After the judicial coup attempt on Imran Khan, he's now pro PTI. He even participated in Mazar-e-Quaid Jalsa of IK in Karachi.

Let me put that simply in bold letters: Karachi is with Imran Khan.
 
If Karachi had any competent people they would not have been considered Pakistans communal shit hole at moment last 30 years or so. You guys are in the habit of doing the same and expecting some miracle to happen.
 
PakFactor said:
If Karachi had any competent people they would not have been considered Pakistans communal shit hole at moment last 30 years or so. You guys are in the habit of doing the same and expecting some miracle to happen.
Karachi is ruled by establishment. Not any political party, they are just front faces.

When Karachi was flooded after rains, Clifton/DHA houses were damaged, their millions of worth of cars, equipment, warehouses were trashed. Few weeks after that, miraculous cleaning of Gujjar Nullah, Lyari Naddi and other storm drains started.


arynews.tv

At least 39 died from electrocution in Karachi rains: report

The Edhi Foundation has released a report about the electrocution deaths reported in the port city during the several monsoon spells.
arynews.tv arynews.tv
 
PakFactor said:
If Karachi had any competent people they would not have been considered Pakistans communal shit hole at moment last 30 years or so. You guys are in the habit of doing the same and expecting some miracle to happen.
Only Karachi? Interior Sindh with PP? Central Punjab with Noon league did the same. Not to mention Baluchistan.

Now Karachi is with PTI since 2013.
 
I don't believe MQM would have used violence if the state didn't allow terrorist groups to become powerful in Karachi, then on purpose tried to bring people from other ethnicities in Karachi to bring the Urdu speaking population down. Its always the dirty politics which brings fitna and hatred.

If MQM is willing to change then they should be given a chance. After all Pakistani state is holding peace talks with TTP.

Mustafa Kamal should not join MQM again, he needs to bring Farooq Sattar in to PSP and make PSP stronger.
 
Country is in mess due to MQM they played their role , now what is the use of Jalsa or Jalsi

Mess creator
> 50% courts
>25% neutrals
> 25% MQM


Bilal. said:
Bhai maaf kerdo. Never going to trust MQM.

Yeh sabh neutrals ke isharay pe PTI ko Karachi mien neutralize kerne ka drama hai.

Karaciates will no longer play puppets in the hands of corrupt generals.
Click to expand...


MQM = Neutral they sold their honor for few qouta jobs in Sindh
 
MQM is essentially the lost sweetheart of the power players and it longs to be in that role again. Everything about them parting or rejoining is artificial.

Until PPP is wiped away from Sindh there is no hope for Karachi or Sindh overall.
 
I dont know i am not from karachi and cannot know much about karachi more then a local karachi citizen. But was Karachi better when Altaf Ruled , MQM had absolite monarchy over karachi , we used to listen target killings, Lockdowns , Strikes , Ranger marches etc.
Or compared to now? or compared to Pre MQM karachi of 80s.
no philosophies and political lectures of why MQM was born this that. Just plain answer. Was karachi better durung there time. or before and after them
Just local Karachi people reply this answer. I am just curious after reading this post.
 

