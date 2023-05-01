What's new

News flash: North Korea supplied Pakistan with nuclear weapons, including nuclear scientists and engineers according to Bangladeshi scholars

ThunderCat

ThunderCat

So today I learned from my Bangladeshi government school grad friend @bluesky that Pakistan is a nuclear power today because it acquired the tech from North Korea. His Muhajir neo-liberal dance partner @PakFactor affirmed this. See for yourself https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/bang...he-next-sri-lanka.766160/page-5#post-14338409

Through my life i've been educated by Muhajir neo-liberals in Pakistan and more recently by Bangladeshis, the art of historical revivalism. Meaning actual history is slowly replacing the historical falsehoods created by various Pakistani and foreign analysts.

More recently I learned new things from my Muhajir neo-liberal and Bangladeshi professors who's sources of education are Bangladeshi government roadside schools set with chairs & tables.

But today was a shocker. I learned today that all those CIA reports, news articles and international scientific reports, US immigration reports were all wrong and fictitious.

That Pakistani scientists all around the world did in fact not bring in materials for nuclear weapons, but rather the North Koreans did this.

Instead according to the truth found in Bangladeshi history books and rocket science textbooks, published by Muhajir neo-liberals residing in Pakistan, that North Korea in fact turned Pakistan into a nuclear weapons sate.

All I am here for is to teach Pakistanis to put aside their false patriotism and learn the historical revivalist truth about our nuclear weapons program and thank the North Koreans from the bottom of our hearts.

North Korea in turn became a nuclear power by the Red Communist Empire- no sorry Bangladesh gifting it the technology. For further educational insights, please look here. It's a screenshot from Google Scholar:

Screenshot 2023-04-30 at 22-58-15 Bangladesh The next Singapore or the next Sri Lanka.png
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

This is the first I am hearing about this.

Wow! I had no idea...

They must have mixed up Nukes and Missiles.

Indians allege all the time that Pakistan got Missile tech from N. Korea.......

And don't worry about Bangladeshi scholars. They are mostly clueless....
 
ThunderCat

ThunderCat

Bilal9 said:
This is the first I am hearing about this.

Wow! I had no idea...

They must have mixed up Nukes and Missiles.

Indians allege all the time that Pakistan got Missile tech from N. Korea.......

And don't worry about Bangladeshi scholars. They are mostly clueless....
One thing you missed: India supplied the missile tech. But because of the controversy, it supplied it to N Korea whom in turn supplied it to Pak.

So the Indians told you only half the truth. Every else 👏
 
Valar.

Valar.

Dude, you are obsessed with Bangladesh, Muhajirs, liberals and overpopulation due to food production. On every thread you ramble about them over and over again. Not all of your points are wrong but there is no need to make your points again and again. Make an statement, agree to disagree and move on.

As for Pakfactor guy, he is a Punjabi and no liberal afaik.

As for Bluesky Sahab, well, he is an 80 year old man with diabetes. Sometimes he makes good points, othertimes not so much, sometimes he gets little angry. Treat him like a elder(Buzurg).
 

