News flash: North Korea supplied Pakistan with nuclear weapons, including nuclear scientists and engineers according to Bangladeshi scholars

- Jul 29, 2009
So today I learned from my Bangladeshi government school grad friend @bluesky that Pakistan is a nuclear power today because it acquired the tech from North Korea. His Muhajir neo-liberal dance partner @PakFactor affirmed this. See for yourself https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/bang...he-next-sri-lanka.766160/page-5#post-14338409
Through my life i've been educated by Muhajir neo-liberals in Pakistan and more recently by Bangladeshis, the art of historical revivalism. Meaning actual history is slowly replacing the historical falsehoods created by various Pakistani and foreign analysts.
More recently I learned new things from my Muhajir neo-liberal and Bangladeshi professors who's sources of education are Bangladeshi government roadside schools set with chairs & tables.
But today was a shocker. I learned today that all those CIA reports, news articles and international scientific reports, US immigration reports were all wrong and fictitious.
That Pakistani scientists all around the world did in fact not bring in materials for nuclear weapons, but rather the North Koreans did this.
Instead according to the truth found in Bangladeshi history books and rocket science textbooks, published by Muhajir neo-liberals residing in Pakistan, that North Korea in fact turned Pakistan into a nuclear weapons sate.
All I am here for is to teach Pakistanis to put aside their false patriotism and learn the historical revivalist truth about our nuclear weapons program and thank the North Koreans from the bottom of our hearts.
North Korea in turn became a nuclear power by the Red Communist Empire- no sorry Bangladesh gifting it the technology. For further educational insights, please look here. It's a screenshot from Google Scholar:
