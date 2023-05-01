News flash: North Korea supplied Pakistan with nuclear weapons, including nuclear scientists and engineers according to Bangladeshi scholars

Dude, you are obsessed with Bangladesh, Muhajirs, liberals and overpopulation due to food production. On every thread you ramble about them over and over again. Not all of your points are wrong but there is no need to make your points again and again. Make an statement, agree to disagree and move on.



As for Pakfactor guy, he is a Punjabi and no liberal afaik.



As for Bluesky Sahab, well, he is an 80 year old man with diabetes. Sometimes he makes good points, othertimes not so much, sometimes he gets little angry. Treat him like a elder(Buzurg).